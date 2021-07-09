Tryg Q2 Pretax Profit Beats Expectations
- (PLX AI) – Tryg Q2 combined ratio 81% vs. estimate 81.4%.
- Q2 pretax profit DKK 274 million vs. estimate DKK 123 million
- Premium growth of 4.7% in Q2, primarily driven by positive developments in the Private and Commercial segments
- The underlying claims ratio improved by 0.8% for the Group, while it was flat for the Private segment, both figures exclude the impact of COVID-19
- Tryg's stand-alone investment result for Q2 was DKK 253 million
