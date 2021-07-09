checkAd

KYMCO and Taiwan Taxi Announce Partnership to Electrify Taiwan's Largest Two-wheeler B2B Delivery Fleets with Ionex

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.07.2021, 07:52  |  18   |   |   

TAIPEI, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KYMCO announced a strategic partnership with Taiwan Taxi to transform the 26,000 two-wheeler delivery fleets operated by its subsidiary GBG Express to Ionex electric vehicles. GBG Express is the largest B2B delivery company in Taiwan specializing in last-mile delivery. It has 40,000 corporate clients from more than 100 industries, including most of Taiwan's leading on-line retailers.

CBG Express will use a digital technology platform to ride on KYMCO lonex electric motorcycles

An integral part of the partnership will be KYMCO's deployment of dedicated Ionex battery swapping stations at GBG Express operation centers across Taiwan. Both companies will jointly develop Ionex electric vehicles optimized for delivery purposes and promote viable incentive schemes to accelerate EV adoption of GBG Express's rider partners.

"KYMCO Ionex is the leading EV turnkey solution that empowers all businesses and governments to go electric," said Allen Ko, Chairman of KYMCO Group. "The partnership with Taiwan Taxi is another important testament of KYMCO's commitment to lead the world in bringing the electric era to every rider."

"The partnership with KYMCO creates a win-win situation for everyone," said Gary Lin, Chairman of Taiwan Taxi Group. "It demonstrates our continuous efforts to seek new opportunities to better service to our riders and customers, as well as to build an environmentally sustainable transport network with leading strategic partners and pioneering technologies."

KYMCO is on an accelerating path to building the largest battery swapping network in Taiwan. With the addition of the in-house battery swapping stations deployed for GBG Express, the partnership aims to electrify more than 50% of the 26,000 GBG Express rider partners to Ionex electric vehicles by 2023.

ABOUT KYMCO

KYMCO is one of the global leading powersports brands. KYMCO's mission is to create personal vehicles that win the hearts of consumers all over the world. KYMCO always goes above and beyond to bring to customers the most thoughtful riding experience for everyday life. KYMCO's current product range includes scooters, motorcycles, mobility scooters, ATVs and utility vehicles.

www.kymco.com  

ABOUT TAIWAN TAXI

Taiwan Taxi is the largest taxi service company in Taiwan, managing 22,000 taxies, servicing 350,000 customers per day and accounting for 24% total market share. Beyond taxi services, Taiwan Taxi has used advanced technologies to build upon its vast network of taxies to provide services that take care of the daily needs of both consumers and businesses.

www.taiwantaxi.com.tw

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1560675/GBG_Express_will_use_a_digital_technology_platform_to_ride_on_KYMCO_Ionex_electr.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KYMCO and Taiwan Taxi Announce Partnership to Electrify Taiwan's Largest Two-wheeler B2B Delivery Fleets with Ionex TAIPEI, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - KYMCO announced a strategic partnership with Taiwan Taxi to transform the 26,000 two-wheeler delivery fleets operated by its subsidiary GBG Express to Ionex electric vehicles. GBG Express is the largest B2B …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deutsche Telekom, China Unicom, Orange, China Mobile, and Vodafone Ranked Network Operator Leaders ...
The World's Best Bartender Has Been Crowned
EQT Private Equity to sell Igenomix to Vitrolife for an enterprise value of EUR 1.25 billion
Vaniam Group LLC announces European and International expansion with addition of new global agency, ...
Sustainability Concerns to Drive Sales of Packaging Coatings at 6% through 2031: Fact.MR Study
Coinlife Users Can Now Trade on Solana
IDEO appoints Detria Williamson as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)
CAE and Volocopter Partner to Create the Global Air Taxi Pilot Workforce of Tomorrow
GA-ASI Announces Completion of First MQ-9A Block 5 for the Netherlands
Video Laryngoscope Market Size Worth $1.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 18.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
EQT Infrastructure to acquire Cypress Creek Renewables, a leading integrated renewable energy ...
UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry
INTERSPORT Strengthens Business Relationship With Intersocks and Sells The Athlete's Foot to Arklyz ...
The Royal Mint celebrates the ever-popular Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on official UK coin for ...
Cell Culture Market Size to Reach USD 36,926.8 Million by 2027 at CAGR 10.9% - Valuates Reports
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area