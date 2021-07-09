Recordati Starts Process to Strengthen Corporate Governance
(PLX AI) – Recordati says started process to strengthen corporate governance.Refers to media reportsSays the process aims to support the medium and long term development of the groupOutcome will be communicated as soon as it is finalized
