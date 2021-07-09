Gamesys Group PLC Announces Rule 2.9 Announcement

checkAd

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, Gamesys (LSE:GYS)(OTC PINK:JKPTF) confirms that as at the close of business on 8 July 2021, it had in issue and admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange 109,721,516 ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Gamesys Shares') (excluding Gamesys Shares held in treasury). The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) of the Gamesys Shares is GB00BZ14BX56 and Gamesys' LEI number is 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17. Gamesys also confirms that as at the close of business on 8 July 2021, it had in issue one warrant to subscribe for 300,000 Gamesys Shares.

Enquiries:

 

Gamesys

Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations

 

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7478 8150

Macquarie Capital (Financial Adviser to Gamesys)

Sung Chun
Magnus Scaddan


 

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3037 2000

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654847/Gamesys-Group-PLC-Announces-Rule-29- ...

