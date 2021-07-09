checkAd

Sinch AB (publ) Invitation to conference call and web presentation of Sinch Q2 2021 interim report

Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH

Sinch AB will publish its interim report for the second quarter 2021 on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 07:30 CEST. You are invited to participate in a conference call at 14:00 CEST on the same day. Oscar Werner, CEO, and Roshan Saldanha, CFO, will present the report and review the results.

Time for publication of the interim report
Friday July 16, 2021, at 07:30 CEST

Time for conference call and web presentation
Friday July 16, 2021, at 14:00 CEST

Dial-in numbers and access code
Please make sure that you are connected to the conference by calling in to register a few minutes before the call begins.

Sweden:               +46 (0) 8 566 42 651
UK:                        +44 333 30 00 804
US:                        +1 631 913 1422

Access code:       965 268 01#

Web presentation and slide deck
The live webcast will be available at investors.sinch.com/webcast

The presentation and report will be available at investors.sinch.com after publication.

For further information, please contact
Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations
Sinch AB (publ)
Mobile:        +46-722-45 50 55
E-mail:         thomas.heath@sinch.com

 

 

