checkAd

Philip Morris International Inc. Announces Firm Offer to Acquire Vectura Group plc; Acquisition Accelerates PMI’s Beyond Nicotine Strategy and Expands its Product Pipeline Development Capabilities in Inhaled Therapeutics

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.07.2021, 08:10  |   |   |   

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) announced today it has agreed with the board of Vectura Group plc (Vectura) (LSE: VEC) on the terms of an all-cash, recommended offer to acquire Vectura for an enterprise value of GBP 852 million1 (approximately USD 1.2 billion2). Under the terms of the acquisition, Vectura shareholders would be entitled to receive 150 pence per share, a 46% premium to the ex-dividend closing price per Vectura share of 103 pence on May 25, 20213.

“PMI’s Beyond Nicotine strategy, announced in February, articulates a clear ambition to leverage our expertise in inhalation and aerosolization into adjacent areas—including respiratory drug delivery and selfcare wellness—with a goal to reach at least USD 1 billion in net revenues by 2025,” said Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer. “The acquisition of Vectura, following the recently announced agreement to acquire Fertin Pharma, will position us to accelerate this journey by expanding our capabilities in innovative inhaled and oral product formulations in order to deliver long-term growth and returns.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Philip Morris International Inc!
Short
Basispreis 108,11€
Hebel 9,88
Ask 0,84
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 82,45€
Hebel 6,20
Ask 1,37
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“The market for inhaled therapeutics is large and growing rapidly, with significant potential for expansion into new application areas. PMI has the commitment to science and the financial resources to empower Vectura’s skilled team to execute on an ambitious long-term vision. Together, PMI and Vectura can lead this global category, bringing benefits to patients, to consumers, to public health, and to society-at-large.”

Vectura is a provider of innovative inhaled drug delivery solutions that enable partners to bring their medicines to patients. The company has thirteen key inhaled and eleven non inhaled products marketed by major global pharmaceutical partners, as well as a diverse portfolio of partnerships for drugs in clinical development. In 2020, Vectura generated net revenues of GBP 191 million (approximately USD 245 million4). The transaction value represents a multiple of around 14 times Vectura’s 2020 EBITDA.

With the acquisition of Vectura, PMI will:

  • Gain access to differentiated proprietary technology and pharmaceutical development expertise to deliver a broad range of complex inhaled therapies.
  • Add highly complementary human capital, technology, high quality infrastructure, and deep know-how of inhalable formulation and device design development and analysis, drug/device combination, and pharmaceutical management processes and systems. The combination will fully leverage PMI’s existing capabilities in life sciences, product innovation, and clinical expertise.
  • Welcome an experienced management team—supported by more than 200 scientists in formulation, devices, inhalation, regulatory teams, and clinical manufacturing—that will help PMI accelerate the development of its healthcare and wellness operations.
  • Together with the announced agreement to acquire Fertin Pharma, have a comprehensive portfolio of development capabilities in place—covering innovative inhaled and oral product formulations—to fulfill its “Beyond Nicotine” ambitions, in line with its key sustainability priorities.

PMI believes that, together, the companies can create a fully-owned pipeline of products across a broad range of sectors in the prescription drug and over-the-counter (OTC) categories that will complement Vectura’s CDMO business and service to its existing client base. PMI further believes that its “Beyond Nicotine” aerosolization technologies and development pipeline will provide additional predictability, stability, and security for Vectura’s future.

Seite 1 von 4
Philip Morris International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Philip Morris International Inc. Announces Firm Offer to Acquire Vectura Group plc; Acquisition Accelerates PMI’s Beyond Nicotine Strategy and Expands its Product Pipeline Development Capabilities in Inhaled Therapeutics Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) announced today it has agreed with the board of Vectura Group plc (Vectura) (LSE: VEC) on the terms of an all-cash, recommended offer to acquire Vectura for an enterprise value of GBP 852 million1 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kansas City Southern Sets Special Meeting Date for Vote on Combination with CN
Alcoa Supply of EcoLum Supports European Customer to Lower Carbon Footprint
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Garmin Ltd. schedules its second quarter 2021 earnings call
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Faraday Future Hosts Successful Meetings with Vendor Trust Suppliers Ahead of the Scheduled Closing ...
State’s Grid Operator Asks Electric Customers Across California to Conserve Power Friday as Heat ...
Eurofins Viracor Invests in Innovation with the Launch of Coronavirus (COVID-19) SARS-CoV-2 inSIGHT ...
Asbury Automotive Group Enhances Clicklane With Salty’s Embedded Insurance
As Travel & Leisure Markets Begin to Recover, Europcar Mobility Group’s “Key’n Go” ...
Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Discussion of Results of CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 Trial Is Now Available
The Alkaline Water Company Reports Record Revenue of $46(USD) Million for Fiscal Year 2021
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.07.21
25.06.21
24.06.21
22.06.21
22.06.21
17.06.21
13.06.21
11.06.21
11.06.21
11.06.21