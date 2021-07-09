Philip Morris International Inc. Announces Firm Offer to Acquire Vectura Group plc; Acquisition Accelerates PMI’s Beyond Nicotine Strategy and Expands its Product Pipeline Development Capabilities in Inhaled Therapeutics

“PMI’s Beyond Nicotine strategy, announced in February, articulates a clear ambition to leverage our expertise in inhalation and aerosolization into adjacent areas—including respiratory drug delivery and selfcare wellness—with a goal to reach at least USD 1 billion in net revenues by 2025,” said Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer. “The acquisition of Vectura, following the recently announced agreement to acquire Fertin Pharma, will position us to accelerate this journey by expanding our capabilities in innovative inhaled and oral product formulations in order to deliver long-term growth and returns.”

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) announced today it has agreed with the board of Vectura Group plc (Vectura) (LSE: VEC) on the terms of an all-cash, recommended offer to acquire Vectura for an enterprise value of GBP 852 million 1 (approximately USD 1.2 billion 2 ). Under the terms of the acquisition, Vectura shareholders would be entitled to receive 150 pence per share, a 46% premium to the ex-dividend closing price per Vectura share of 103 pence on May 25, 2021 3 .

“The market for inhaled therapeutics is large and growing rapidly, with significant potential for expansion into new application areas. PMI has the commitment to science and the financial resources to empower Vectura’s skilled team to execute on an ambitious long-term vision. Together, PMI and Vectura can lead this global category, bringing benefits to patients, to consumers, to public health, and to society-at-large.”

Vectura is a provider of innovative inhaled drug delivery solutions that enable partners to bring their medicines to patients. The company has thirteen key inhaled and eleven non inhaled products marketed by major global pharmaceutical partners, as well as a diverse portfolio of partnerships for drugs in clinical development. In 2020, Vectura generated net revenues of GBP 191 million (approximately USD 245 million4). The transaction value represents a multiple of around 14 times Vectura’s 2020 EBITDA.

With the acquisition of Vectura, PMI will:

Gain access to differentiated proprietary technology and pharmaceutical development expertise to deliver a broad range of complex inhaled therapies.

Add highly complementary human capital, technology, high quality infrastructure, and deep know-how of inhalable formulation and device design development and analysis, drug/device combination, and pharmaceutical management processes and systems. The combination will fully leverage PMI’s existing capabilities in life sciences, product innovation, and clinical expertise.

Welcome an experienced management team—supported by more than 200 scientists in formulation, devices, inhalation, regulatory teams, and clinical manufacturing—that will help PMI accelerate the development of its healthcare and wellness operations.

Together with the announced agreement to acquire Fertin Pharma, have a comprehensive portfolio of development capabilities in place—covering innovative inhaled and oral product formulations—to fulfill its “Beyond Nicotine” ambitions, in line with its key sustainability priorities.

PMI believes that, together, the companies can create a fully-owned pipeline of products across a broad range of sectors in the prescription drug and over-the-counter (OTC) categories that will complement Vectura’s CDMO business and service to its existing client base. PMI further believes that its “Beyond Nicotine” aerosolization technologies and development pipeline will provide additional predictability, stability, and security for Vectura’s future.