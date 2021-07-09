CGG Q2 Segment Revenue USD 158 Million; Sees FY Segment EBITDA USD 310 Million
- (PLX AI) – CGG Q2 segment revenue USD 158 million.
- Geoscience segment revenue is expected to be around $73 million
- Multi-Client segment sales are expected to be around $37 million
- Equipment segment sales are expected to be around $48 million
- CGG anticipates full year 2021 segment revenue to be flat year-on-year and segment EBITDA to be around $310 million, impacted by a slow recovery in multi-client data purchases, mainly by IOCs
