CGG Q2 Segment Revenue USD 158 Million; Sees FY Segment EBITDA USD 310 Million

(PLX AI) – CGG Q2 segment revenue USD 158 million.Geoscience segment revenue is expected to be around $73 millionMulti-Client segment sales are expected to be around $37 millionEquipment segment sales are expected to be around $48 millionCGG …

(PLX AI) – CGG Q2 segment revenue USD 158 million.Geoscience segment revenue is expected to be around $73 millionMulti-Client segment sales are expected to be around $37 millionEquipment segment sales are expected to be around $48 millionCGG … (PLX AI) – CGG Q2 segment revenue USD 158 million.

Geoscience segment revenue is expected to be around $73 million

Multi-Client segment sales are expected to be around $37 million

Equipment segment sales are expected to be around $48 million

CGG anticipates full year 2021 segment revenue to be flat year-on-year and segment EBITDA to be around $310 million, impacted by a slow recovery in multi-client data purchases, mainly by IOCs CGG share Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



