PGS Q2 Segment Revenue Better Than Expected Autor: PLX AI | 09.07.2021, 08:03 | 26 | 0 | 0 09.07.2021, 08:03 | (PLX AI) – PGS Q2 segment revenue USD 152 million vs. estimate USD 139 million.IFRS revenue USD 186 millionContract revenues ended at approximately $51 million ($31.3 million in Q2 2020). Segment MultiClient pre-funding revenues were approximately … (PLX AI) – PGS Q2 segment revenue USD 152 million vs. estimate USD 139 million.IFRS revenue USD 186 millionContract revenues ended at approximately $51 million ($31.3 million in Q2 2020). Segment MultiClient pre-funding revenues were approximately … (PLX AI) – PGS Q2 segment revenue USD 152 million vs. estimate USD 139 million.

IFRS revenue USD 186 million

Contract revenues ended at approximately $51 million ($31.3 million in Q2 2020). Segment MultiClient pre-funding revenues were approximately $29 million ($66.2 million in Q2 2020), and MultiClient late sales revenues approximately $66 million ($35.5 million in Q2 2020)

CEO says sees a growing demand for new seismic acquisition, and increasingly confident in achieving higher Segment revenues in 2021, compared to 2020 PGS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

PGS Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer