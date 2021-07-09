Alma Media Now Sees FY Revenue, Adj. EBIT up "Significantly"
(PLX AI) – Alma Media now expects its full-year revenue and adjusted operating profit from continuing operations in 2021 to increase significantly.Previously, the company's outlook was full-year revenue and adjusted operating profit for continuing …
- (PLX AI) – Alma Media now expects its full-year revenue and adjusted operating profit from continuing operations in 2021 to increase significantly.
- Previously, the company's outlook was full-year revenue and adjusted operating profit for continuing operations to grow compared to 2020
