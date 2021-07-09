STRATEGY EXPANSION CONTINUES, WESTPAY SIGN AGREEMENT WITH SUSOFT IN NORWAY

Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, continues to expand its reach and footprint on the Nordic payment market. As a result, Westpay has contracted Susoft, strategic POS Partners in Norway. Susoft will integrate their POS solutions and make Westpay’s offerings available for its customers.



- I am not surprised by the way we continue to grow our footprint in Norway. We have a solid, relevant, and innovative solution that attracts our customers. Again, we add a strategic POS partner that will add Westpays solution to their overall offering. Susoft is a strategic supplier that fits Westpay like a glove. Now, we will show them all the benefits of being in the Westpay family, says Christian Myrland, Regional Manager Norway at Westpay.