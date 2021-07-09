Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million Autor: PLX AI | 09.07.2021, 08:32 | 29 | 0 | 0 09.07.2021, 08:32 | (PLX AI) – Wienerberger buys FloPlast in the UK and Cork Plastics in Ireland.The companies employ 370 people in three locations and are generating revenues of approx. EUR 100 millionSays acquisition will further broaden Wienerberger's product … (PLX AI) – Wienerberger buys FloPlast in the UK and Cork Plastics in Ireland.The companies employ 370 people in three locations and are generating revenues of approx. EUR 100 millionSays acquisition will further broaden Wienerberger's product … (PLX AI) – Wienerberger buys FloPlast in the UK and Cork Plastics in Ireland.

The companies employ 370 people in three locations and are generating revenues of approx. EUR 100 million

Says acquisition will further broaden Wienerberger's product portfolio and allows Wienerberger to become a full system provider for managed grey and storm water

