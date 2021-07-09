checkAd

Result of mandatory takeover offer published on 7 June 2021

9 July 2021

Company announcement

With reference to Vestjysk Bank A/S's ("Vestjysk Bank") company announcement of 7 July 2021 concerning the preliminary result of the mandatory takeover offer made by Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank ("Arbejdernes Landsbank") to the shareholders of Vestjysk Bank, Vestjysk Bank hereby announces that Vestjysk Bank has received notification of the final result of the takeover offer.

Arbejdernes Landsbank has received valid acceptances regarding 79.356.644 shares with respect to the takeover offer made to the shareholders of Vestjysk Bank on 7 June 2021.

In addition, Arbejdernes Landsbank has acquired an additional 67.087.891  shares in Vestjysk Bank in the market during the offer period.

In accordance with section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, Vestjysk Bank can hereby announce that Arbejdernes Landsbank will own 72.7 % of the share capital and voting rights after the settlement of the offer.

The settlement of the offer is expected to take place on 13 July 2021.


Vestjysk Bank A/S


Board of directors

Vestjysk Bank A/S
Torvet 4-5
DK-7620 Lemvig
Telephone +45 96 63 20 00

CVR no. 34 63 13 28
www.vestjyskbank.dk


THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATIONS IN THE JURISDICTION IN QUESTION.





