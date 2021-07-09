checkAd

New contact person of investor relations for AS Merko Ehitus and changes in the Supervisory Boards and Management Boards of subsidiaries

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.07.2021, 08:45   

Starting from 16 July 2021, the new contact person of investor relations for AS Merko Ehitus is Mr. Urmas Somelar, the Head of Group Finance Unit.

As per the decision of AS Merko Ehitus Management Board on 9 July 2021, starting from 16 July 2021, Mr. Urmas Somelar will be a Member of the Supervisory Boards of group companies UAB Merko Statyba, UAB Merko Būstas and SIA Merks, and a Member of the Management Board of group company OÜ Merko Investments, replacing the current member, Mr. Priit Roosimägi.

Urmas Somelar’s CV is enclosed to this announcement.

Andres Trink
Chairman of the Management Board
AS Merko Ehitus
Phone: +372 650 1250
E-mail: andres.trink@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction services as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2020, the group employed 666 people, and the group’s revenue for 2020 was EUR 316 million.

Attachment





