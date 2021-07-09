checkAd

Sydbank A/S to revise upwards its outlook for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.07.2021, 08:48  |  31   |   |   

Company Announcement No 10/2021

 Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa, Denmark



Tel +45 70 10 78 79
Fax +45 74 37 35 36



Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk
9 July 2021  

Dear Sirs

Sydbank A/S to revise upwards its outlook for 2021

Profit after tax is now projected to be in the range of DKK 1,150-1,350m.

The outlook is revised upwards to a profit after tax in the range of DKK 1,150-1,350m. In connection with the release of the 2020 Annual Report on 2 March 2021, we announced that we expected a profit after tax in the range of DKK 850-1,150m for 2021.

Q2 2021 has been characterised by continued:

  • High customer activity
  • Tight cost control
  • Positive trend in customers’ financial circumstances.

As a consequence of customers’ improved financial circumstances, a net reversal of impairment charges of DKK 125m was recorded in Q2 2021. Impairment charges for 2021 as a whole are expected to amount to a net reversal of around DKK 250m. The management estimates as a result of covid-19 of DKK 325m in 2020 remained unchanged at end-Q2 2021.

Sydbank’s Interim Report for 2021 will be released on 25 August 2021 as planned.

Additional information
Jørn Adam Møller, Deputy Group Chief Executive, tel +45 74 37 20 30
Louise Lillelund Degn-Ovesen, Head of Communications, tel +45 61 20 48 04.

Yours sincerely

        
Karen Frøsig        Jørn Adam Møller
CEO        Deputy Group Chief Executive        

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sydbank A/S to revise upwards its outlook for 2021 Company Announcement No 10/2021Peberlyk 46200 Aabenraa, DenmarkTel +45 70 10 78 79Fax +45 74 37 35 36Sydbank A/SCVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraasydbank.dk9 July 2021  Dear Sirs Sydbank A/S to revise upwards its outlook for 2021 Profit after tax is now …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Studie: Mehr als die Hälfte der Weltbevölkerung nutzt bis 2025 mobile Geldbörsen
QOMPLX Announces Prometheus Integration for its High-Performance, Cost-Efficient Time Series ...
DSG Global Inc’s Automotive Division Imperium Motors makes progress on ET5 SUV, Terra-e Trucks ...
Study Published in Nature Medicine Shows Investigational NASH Drug Reduced Liver Fat to Normal ...
Whitestone REIT Re-Activates Growth Plan, Acquires Lakeside Market Shopping Center in Preston Road ...
AYRO to Present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 13, 2021
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Hyzon Motors, Chart Industries to develop liquid hydrogen fuel cell-powered truck, targeting ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus