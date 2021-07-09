Sydbank A/S to revise upwards its outlook for 2021

Profit after tax is now projected to be in the range of DKK 1,150-1,350m.

The outlook is revised upwards to a profit after tax in the range of DKK 1,150-1,350m. In connection with the release of the 2020 Annual Report on 2 March 2021, we announced that we expected a profit after tax in the range of DKK 850-1,150m for 2021.

Q2 2021 has been characterised by continued:

High customer activity

Tight cost control

Positive trend in customers’ financial circumstances.





As a consequence of customers’ improved financial circumstances, a net reversal of impairment charges of DKK 125m was recorded in Q2 2021. Impairment charges for 2021 as a whole are expected to amount to a net reversal of around DKK 250m. The management estimates as a result of covid-19 of DKK 325m in 2020 remained unchanged at end-Q2 2021.

Sydbank’s Interim Report for 2021 will be released on 25 August 2021 as planned.

Additional information

Jørn Adam Møller, Deputy Group Chief Executive, tel +45 74 37 20 30

Louise Lillelund Degn-Ovesen, Head of Communications, tel +45 61 20 48 04.

Yours sincerely



Karen Frøsig Jørn Adam Møller

CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive

