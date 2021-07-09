Sydbank Raises Net Income Outlook to DKK 1,150-1,350 Million, Reverses Impairment Charges Autor: PLX AI | 09.07.2021, 08:50 | 38 | 0 | 0 09.07.2021, 08:50 | (PLX AI) – Sydbank new outlook FY net income DKK 1,150-1,350 million vs previously DKK 850-1,150 million.Says Q2 has seen high customer activity, tight cost control and positive trend in customers’ financial circumstancesQ2 net reversal of … (PLX AI) – Sydbank new outlook FY net income DKK 1,150-1,350 million vs previously DKK 850-1,150 million.Says Q2 has seen high customer activity, tight cost control and positive trend in customers’ financial circumstancesQ2 net reversal of … (PLX AI) – Sydbank new outlook FY net income DKK 1,150-1,350 million vs previously DKK 850-1,150 million.

Says Q2 has seen high customer activity, tight cost control and positive trend in customers’ financial circumstances

Q2 net reversal of impairment charges of DKK 125 million was recorded

Q2 net reversal of impairment charges of DKK 125 million was recorded

Impairment charges for 2021 as a whole are expected to amount to a net reversal of around DKK 250 million



