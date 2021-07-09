Sydbank Raises Net Income Outlook to DKK 1,150-1,350 Million, Reverses Impairment Charges
- Says Q2 has seen high customer activity, tight cost control and positive trend in customers’ financial circumstances
- Q2 net reversal of impairment charges of DKK 125 million was recorded
- Impairment charges for 2021 as a whole are expected to amount to a net reversal of around DKK 250 million
