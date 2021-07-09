No. 15 Solar presents its second guidance increase during 2021 with an EBITDA increase of DKK 100m

CEO Jens Andersen says: "Six months into our Core+ strategy, the result continues to exceed our expectations. We have achieved a continuous positive development of our concept share, which in combination with stronger growth than anticipated in all markets contributes to a strong result.

Moreover, we are increasing revenue guidance by DKK 350m to DKK 12,100m compared to our previous guidance of DKK 11,750m as presented in announcement no. 11.

Furthermore, we have experienced extraordinary price increases on certain products due to increasing commodity prices. These extraordinary price increases have resulted in a positive one-off impact of approx. DKK 30m in Q2. We expect the remainder of the year to be impacted to a lesser degree from these price increases. ”

Q2 key financial messages

With 8.6% in organic growth, we realised stronger growth rates than anticipated in all markets.

Project Better Business and a strong ongoing development in concept sales contributed to a gross profit margin of 22.0%. The gross profit margin increase attributes to all markets.

Extraordinary price increases resulted in a positive one-off impact of approx. DKK 30m of the gross profit, equal to a gross profit margin improvement of approx. 1%-point.

Financial highlights (DKK million) Q2 2021 Q2 2020 H1 2021 H1 2020 Revenue 3,098 2,745 6,102 5,790 Gross profit 681 562 1,339 1,185 EBITDA 211 127 415 269 EBITA 166 81 323 178 EBIT 153 65 296 147 Financial ratios (%) Organic growth adj. 8.6 -1.6 3.8 0.0 Gross profit margin 22.0 20.5 21.9 20.5 EBITDA margin 6.8 4.6 6.8 4.6

Guidance 2021

Guidance overview (DKK million) Updated guidance Latest guidance Revenue 12,100 11,750 EBITDA 825 725

Revenue guidance

We now expect revenue at DKK 12,100m, corresponding to an organic growth of approx. 4%. The Better Business project is an integral part of our strategic focuses in the Core+ strategy, and is expected to reduce revenue by DKK 200m compared to 2020. Adjusted for this, we expect organic growth of approx. 6%.

EBITDA guidance

We expect the strategic focuses to deliver continuous improvements in earnings, delivering an EBITDA of DKK 825m.

