Artnet and Artfacts Partner in Unparalleled Art Market Data and Analytics Alliance

- Leading providers of art market data embark on data-sharing partnership

- AI-driven analytics predicting trends and trajectory of emerging and established artists further strengthened through the combination of two uniquely powerful data sets

- Arrangement will create greatest transparency the art market has ever seen

Berlin/New York, July 9, 2021 - Artnet AG, the leading provider of art market data, news, and online-only fine art auctions, is excited to announce a data partnership with Artfacts, the pioneering resource for exhibition data. Artnet's Price Database offers more than 14 million color-illustrated art auction records from more than 1,900 auction houses, covering over 340,000 artists and ranging across media, from Michelangelo drawings to Warhol paintings, Le Corbusier chairs to Banksy prints. Artfacts has a curatorial database of 1 million exhibitions dating from 1863 to 2022, and covering more than 700,000 artists worldwide. The data partnership will offer users a richer experience-broadening and strengthening the offerings of both companies to their respective clients, and allowing for the development of unprecedented new possibilities from a data and analytics perspective.

"We are thrilled to be embarking on this data partnership." says Artnet CEO Jacob Pabst. "Utilizing Artfact's thorough primary market data, Artnet will now be able to provide collectors with a fully holistic view of the art world, further driving transparency in the market through the use of intelligent AI-driven analytics and indicators, and cementing Artnet as the leading online information resource and marketplace in the industry".

Artfacts's new mobile app "Limna" is the only product that can validate art prices for artists without auction results, and provide confidence to users as to why this is the case; especially important for artists in the sub-$100,000 price bracket where most art market transactions take place. "This partnership will further strengthen Limna's price estimates across all artist levels, particularly those in higher-price brackets dominated by auction results," says Jonas Almgren, CEO of Artfacts and Limna. "We're excited to be able to offer accurate price estimates for all collectors, regardless of price point or focus on primary or secondary market, making the Limna app more accurate for more art buyers and all budgets."