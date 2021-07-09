checkAd

GreenMobility intends to launch a rights issue of up to DKK 150 million by Q4-2021

Company Announcement no. 88 – 2021
Copenhagen, July 9th, 2021

Following GreenMobility A/S’s (the “Company”) announcement in relation to the Q1-2021 Interim Report and company announcement no. 83, the Company intends to raise up to DKK 150 million in new equity as a rights issue, with pre-emptive rights for all existing shareholders. The timing and offer details of the rights issue have not yet been finally determined but is expected to be completed in the beginning of Q4-2021, at the latest.

GreenMobility currently operates electric carsharing in 8 cities in 5 countries, with firm aspirations of becoming an industry leader and to be present in 35 cities with +10,000 EV’s in 2025. To achieve this successfully, the Company has defined 3 must win battles; a) Increased commercialization and utilization of each vehicle, b) simplification of processes and further cost reduction, and c) ensuring sufficient capital and financial basis for continued growth.

The proceeds from this rights issue is expected to fund GreenMobility’s operations well into 2022 and ensure the planned expansion into a number of new cities.

Additional information on the rights issue will be provided with the company’s half-year report on August 19th, 2021.

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, COO & Deputy CEO, Head of IR, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility
GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 950 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels and Helsinki. More than 130,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

