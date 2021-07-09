Invitation to webcast of Scatec ASA’s second quarter results 2021

Oslo, 9 July 2021: Scatec ASA will release its second quarter results on Friday 23 July 2021 at 07:00 am (CEST).

A presentation of the results followed by a Q&A session will be held through a live webcast on the same day at 08:00 am. You can follow the webcast from our website www.scatec.com , or Scatec Webcast Q2 2021 .

You may ask questions through the webcast solution, or email your question in advance to ir@scatec.com.