Invitation to webcast of Scatec ASA’s second quarter results 2021

Oslo, 9 July 2021: Scatec ASA will release its second quarter results on Friday 23 July 2021 at 07:00 am (CEST).

A presentation of the results followed by a Q&A session will be held through a live webcast on the same day at 08:00 am. You can follow the webcast from our website www.scatec.com, or Scatec Webcast Q2 2021.

You may ask questions through the webcast solution, or email your question in advance to ir@scatec.com.

For further information, please contact:
 Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR, ir@scatec.com 

About Scatec
 Scatec is a leading renewable power producer, delivering affordable and clean energy worldwide. As a long- term player, Scatec develops, builds, owns and operates solar, wind and hydro power plants and storage solutions. Scatec has more than 3.5 GW in operation and under construction on four continents and more than 500 employees. The company is targeting 15 GW capacity in operation or under construction by the end of 2025. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on Linkedin.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





