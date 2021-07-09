checkAd

DGAP-News Fyber N.V.: Mandatory takeover and delisting offer on Fyber shares published

09.07.2021
FYBER N.V.

Berlin, 9 July 2021 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN), a leading app monetization company, announces that a mandatory and delisting offer (cash offer, "Offer") on its shares was published today by its major shareholder Digital Turbine Media, Inc. ("DT"), a subsidiary of Digital Turbine Inc.

DT offers to the shareholders of Fyber to acquire their bearer shares in the Company (ISIN NL0014433377), with the exception of those shares held by the Company itself, at a price of €0.84 per share. The period for acceptance of the Offer begins upon publication on 9 July 2021 and ends on 6 August 2021.

All related documents are available on this DT website: www.digitalturbine.com/notification-de.

###

About Fyber

Fyber is a leading advertising technology company, developing a next generation platform for the programmatic trading of ads, in a data-driven environment. Our mission is to fuel the creation of quality content by empowering app developers to unlock the true value of their advertising properties through advanced technologies, innovative ad formats and data-driven decision-making. Fyber's technology platform provides an open-access platform for both digital advertisers and publishers with a global reach. Fyber has offices in Berlin, Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, London, Beijing and Seoul. The Company is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FBEN'. For additional information visit www.fyber.com.

Investor Contact
Sabrina Kassmannhuber
ir@fyber.com
+49 30 609 855 555


09.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Fyber N.V.
Wallstr. 9-13
10179 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930609855555
E-mail: governance@fyber.com
Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/
ISIN: NL0014433377
WKN: A2P1Q5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
