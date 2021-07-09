Flying Ship Technologies Secures Sales for Wing-in-Ground-Effect Maritime Vessels

Leesburg, Va. (ots) - NEWS RELEASE BY FLYING SHIP TECHNOLOGIES, CORP.



Flying Ship Technologies (https://u.newsdirect.com/0vjAELcl0998dUHmFYMp62sySkoKi

q309dNyKjPz0oszMgv0kvP1lcuzKyoZ8lLLizNKkwABAAD__waP4TiufbCK9oQLk-DiW2yl6vcmwFhYo

xP3_p8A) , (https://u.newsdirect.com/0vjAELcl0998dUHmFYMp62sySkoKiq309dNyKjPz0os

zMgv0kvP1lcuzKyoZ8lLLizNKkwABAAD__waP4TiufbCK9oQLk-DiW2yl6vcmwFhYoxP3_p8A) Corp

(https://u.newsdirect.com/0vjAELcl0998dUHmFYMp62sySkoKiq309dNyKjPz0oszMgv0kvP1lc

uzKyoZ8lLLizNKkwABAAD__waP4TiufbCK9oQLk-DiW2yl6vcmwFhYoxP3_p8A) https://u.newsdi

rect.com/0vjAELcl0998dUHmFYMp62sySkoKiq309dNyKjPz0oszMgv0kvP1lcuzKyoZ8lLLizNKkwA

BAAD__waP4TiufbCK9oQLk-DiW2yl6vcmwFhYoxP3_p8A has signed a $100 million sales

agreement with a European customer for the purchase of wing-in-ground-effect

maritime vessels.



"We're elated to announce this agreement," said Flying Ship CEO Bill Peterson.

"These vessels will provide fast, low-cost delivery to a wide range of coastal

locations around continental Europe and the surrounding islands. Flying Ships

will improve the quality of life for consumers by enhancing existing trade

routes and opening new routes to deliver fresh foods, medical supplies, and

e-commerce, while being carbon-neutral and a fraction of the cost of air

freight."







market for fast, cost effective delivery of time-critical, price-sensitive

goods. The global logistics market is growing annually and projected to be more

than $15 trillion over the next 5 to 7 years.



"This order is the first of many for Flying Ship vessels. As the world looks for

ways to reduce greenhouse gases and the logistics market continues to surge, we

expect even more interest in Flying Ships as a green alternative to ships,

trucks, rail and air freight for inexpensive, fast delivery of goods," Peterson

said.



About Flying Ship Technologies, Corp.



Flying Ship Technologies, Corp. is developing autonomous ground effect vessels

that fly just over the water, are ten times faster than boats, are one-quarter

of the cost to maintain and operate compared to planes, provide tens of

thousands of additional coastal access points, and are dramatically cleaner for

the environment. Our vessels provide fast, inexpensive delivery of

time-critical, price-sensitive goods. For more information, please visit: https:

//u.newsdirect.com/0vjAELcl0998dUHmFYMp62sySkoKiq309dNyKjPz0oszMgv0kvP1ldPLkhIZ8

lLLizNKkwABAAD__w72Ef3_LrVmzJVHM6JmXuiayeQ6tail-wWAWZFQ https://u.newsdirect.com

/0vjAELcl0998dUHmFYMp62sySkoKiq309dNyKjPz0oszMgv0kvP1ldPLkhIZ8lLLizNKkwABAAD__w7

2Ef3_LrVmzJVHM6JmXuiayeQ6tail-wWAWZFQ flyingship (https://u.newsdirect.com/0vjAE

Lcl0998dUHmFYMp62sySkoKiq309dNyKjPz0oszMgv0kvP1ldPLkhIZ8lLLizNKkwABAAD__w72Ef3_L

rVmzJVHM6JmXuiayeQ6tail-wWAWZFQ) https://u.newsdirect.com/0vjAELcl0998dUHmFYMp62

sySkoKiq309dNyKjPz0oszMgv0kvP1ldPLkhIZ8lLLizNKkwABAAD__w72Ef3_LrVmzJVHM6JmXuiaye

Q6tail-wWAWZFQ https://u.newsdirect.com/0vjAELcl0998dUHmFYMp62sySkoKiq309dNyKjPz

0oszMgv0kvP1ldPLkhIZ8lLLizNKkwABAAD__w72Ef3_LrVmzJVHM6JmXuiayeQ6tail-wWAWZFQ htt

ps://u.newsdirect.com/0vjAELcl0998dUHmFYMp62sySkoKiq309dNyKjPz0oszMgv0kvP1ldPLkh

IZ8lLLizNKkwABAAD__w72Ef3_LrVmzJVHM6JmXuiayeQ6tail-wWAWZFQ



Contact:



Flying Ship Technologies, Corp.

Daniel Stohr

+1 703-517-8173

dan.stohr@flyingship.co



Company Website

https://flyingship.co/



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/4963854

OTS: News Direct





Flying Ships serve an untapped opportunity in the expanding global logisticsmarket for fast, cost effective delivery of time-critical, price-sensitivegoods. The global logistics market is growing annually and projected to be morethan $15 trillion over the next 5 to 7 years."This order is the first of many for Flying Ship vessels. As the world looks forways to reduce greenhouse gases and the logistics market continues to surge, weexpect even more interest in Flying Ships as a green alternative to ships,trucks, rail and air freight for inexpensive, fast delivery of goods," Petersonsaid.About Flying Ship Technologies, Corp.Flying Ship Technologies, Corp. is developing autonomous ground effect vesselsthat fly just over the water, are ten times faster than boats, are one-quarterof the cost to maintain and operate compared to planes, provide tens ofthousands of additional coastal access points, and are dramatically cleaner forthe environment. Our vessels provide fast, inexpensive delivery oftime-critical, price-sensitive goods. For more information, please visit: https://u.newsdirect.com/0vjAELcl0998dUHmFYMp62sySkoKiq309dNyKjPz0oszMgv0kvP1ldPLkhIZ8lLLizNKkwABAAD__w72Ef3_LrVmzJVHM6JmXuiayeQ6tail-wWAWZFQ https://u.newsdirect.com/0vjAELcl0998dUHmFYMp62sySkoKiq309dNyKjPz0oszMgv0kvP1ldPLkhIZ8lLLizNKkwABAAD__w72Ef3_LrVmzJVHM6JmXuiayeQ6tail-wWAWZFQ flyingship (https://u.newsdirect.com/0vjAELcl0998dUHmFYMp62sySkoKiq309dNyKjPz0oszMgv0kvP1ldPLkhIZ8lLLizNKkwABAAD__w72Ef3_LrVmzJVHM6JmXuiayeQ6tail-wWAWZFQ) https://u.newsdirect.com/0vjAELcl0998dUHmFYMp62sySkoKiq309dNyKjPz0oszMgv0kvP1ldPLkhIZ8lLLizNKkwABAAD__w72Ef3_LrVmzJVHM6JmXuiayeQ6tail-wWAWZFQ https://u.newsdirect.com/0vjAELcl0998dUHmFYMp62sySkoKiq309dNyKjPz0oszMgv0kvP1ldPLkhIZ8lLLizNKkwABAAD__w72Ef3_LrVmzJVHM6JmXuiayeQ6tail-wWAWZFQ https://u.newsdirect.com/0vjAELcl0998dUHmFYMp62sySkoKiq309dNyKjPz0oszMgv0kvP1ldPLkhIZ8lLLizNKkwABAAD__w72Ef3_LrVmzJVHM6JmXuiayeQ6tail-wWAWZFQContact:Flying Ship Technologies, Corp.Daniel Stohr+1 703-517-8173dan.stohr@flyingship.coCompany Websitehttps://flyingship.co/Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/4963854OTS: News Direct