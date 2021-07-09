checkAd

Flying Ship Technologies Secures Sales for Wing-in-Ground-Effect Maritime Vessels

Leesburg, Va.

agreement with a European customer for the purchase of wing-in-ground-effect
maritime vessels.

"We're elated to announce this agreement," said Flying Ship CEO Bill Peterson.
"These vessels will provide fast, low-cost delivery to a wide range of coastal
locations around continental Europe and the surrounding islands. Flying Ships
will improve the quality of life for consumers by enhancing existing trade
routes and opening new routes to deliver fresh foods, medical supplies, and
e-commerce, while being carbon-neutral and a fraction of the cost of air
freight."

Flying Ships serve an untapped opportunity in the expanding global logistics
market for fast, cost effective delivery of time-critical, price-sensitive
goods. The global logistics market is growing annually and projected to be more
than $15 trillion over the next 5 to 7 years.

"This order is the first of many for Flying Ship vessels. As the world looks for
ways to reduce greenhouse gases and the logistics market continues to surge, we
expect even more interest in Flying Ships as a green alternative to ships,
trucks, rail and air freight for inexpensive, fast delivery of goods," Peterson
said.

About Flying Ship Technologies, Corp.

Flying Ship Technologies, Corp. is developing autonomous ground effect vessels
that fly just over the water, are ten times faster than boats, are one-quarter
of the cost to maintain and operate compared to planes, provide tens of
thousands of additional coastal access points, and are dramatically cleaner for
the environment. Our vessels provide fast, inexpensive delivery of
time-critical, price-sensitive goods. For more information, please visit: https:
Contact:

Flying Ship Technologies, Corp.
Daniel Stohr
+1 703-517-8173
dan.stohr@flyingship.co

Company Website
https://flyingship.co/

Disclaimer

