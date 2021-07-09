PGS Jumps More Than 5% After Q2 Revenues Surprise Investors Autor: PLX AI | 09.07.2021, 09:20 | 23 | 0 | 0 09.07.2021, 09:20 | (PLX AI) – PGS shares opened more than 5% higher after second-quarter revenues came in significantly higher than consensus.Segment revenues of $152 million beat estimates of $139 millionThe main reason for the beat was strong multi-client late … (PLX AI) – PGS shares opened more than 5% higher after second-quarter revenues came in significantly higher than consensus.Segment revenues of $152 million beat estimates of $139 millionThe main reason for the beat was strong multi-client late … (PLX AI) – PGS shares opened more than 5% higher after second-quarter revenues came in significantly higher than consensus.

Segment revenues of $152 million beat estimates of $139 million

The main reason for the beat was strong multi-client late sales, which came in at $66 million, nearly double the $35.5 million from the same period a year ago

PGS probably was free cash flow positive in Q2, but this will not be enough to handle 2022 debt maturities, SEB analysts said, reiterating their sell rating and NOK 1 price target PGS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

PGS Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer