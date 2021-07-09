PGS Jumps More Than 5% After Q2 Revenues Surprise Investors
- (PLX AI) – PGS shares opened more than 5% higher after second-quarter revenues came in significantly higher than consensus.
- Segment revenues of $152 million beat estimates of $139 million
- The main reason for the beat was strong multi-client late sales, which came in at $66 million, nearly double the $35.5 million from the same period a year ago
- PGS probably was free cash flow positive in Q2, but this will not be enough to handle 2022 debt maturities, SEB analysts said, reiterating their sell rating and NOK 1 price target
