PGS Jumps More Than 5% After Q2 Revenues Surprise Investors

Autor: PLX AI
09.07.2021, 09:20  |  23   |   |   

(PLX AI) – PGS shares opened more than 5% higher after second-quarter revenues came in significantly higher than consensus.Segment revenues of $152 million beat estimates of $139 millionThe main reason for the beat was strong multi-client late …

  • (PLX AI) – PGS shares opened more than 5% higher after second-quarter revenues came in significantly higher than consensus.
  • Segment revenues of $152 million beat estimates of $139 million
  • The main reason for the beat was strong multi-client late sales, which came in at $66 million, nearly double the $35.5 million from the same period a year ago
  • PGS probably was free cash flow positive in Q2, but this will not be enough to handle 2022 debt maturities, SEB analysts said, reiterating their sell rating and NOK 1 price target
