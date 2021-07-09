checkAd

Bpce BPCE crosses the threshold of 90% of the capital and voting rights of Natixis allowing the implementation of a squeeze-out

BPCE crosses the threshold of 90% of the capital and voting rights of Natixis allowing the implementation of a squeeze-out

Paris, July 8 2021

BPCE has today crossed the threshold of 90% of the capital and voting rights of Natixis, which will enable it to request the implementation of a squeeze-out procedure, as mentioned in its intentions relating to the tender offer (see offer document which has received AMF visa no. 21-107 dated April 15, 2021).

The final results of the offer will be made public in a notice published by the AMF after the closing of the offer scheduled on July 9, 2021 and the request for the squeeze-out will be made immediately thereafter.

About Groupe BPCE
Groupe BPCE, with its business model as a universal cooperative bank represented by 9 million cooperative shareholders, is currently the 2nd-largest banking group in France. With its 100,000 employees, it serves a total of 36 million customers – individuals, professionals, corporates, investors, and local government bodies – around the world. It operates in the retail banking and insurance sectors in France via its two major Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne banking networks, along with Banque Palatine. With Natixis, it also runs global business lines specializing in Asset & Wealth management, Corporate & Investment Banking, Insurance and Payments. Through this structure, it is able to offer its customers a comprehensive, diversified range of products and services: solutions in savings, investment, cash management, financing, and insurance. The Group's financial strength is recognized by four financial rating agencies: The Group's financial strength is recognized by four financial rating agencies: Moody's (A1, stable outlook), Standard & Poor's (A, stable outlook), Fitch (A+, negative outlook) and R&I (A+, stable outlook).        

About Natixis
Natixis is a French multinational financial services firm specialized in asset & wealth management, corporate & investment banking, insurance and payments. A subsidiary of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through its two retail banking networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne, Natixis counts over 16,000 employees across 36 countries. Its clients include corporations, financial institutions, sovereign and supranational organizations, as well as the customers of Groupe BPCE’s networks. Listed on the Paris stock exchange, Natixis has a solid financial base with a CET1 capital under Basel 3(1) of €12.3 billion, a Basel 3 CET1 Ratio(1) of 11.6% and quality long-term ratings (Standard & Poor’s: A / Moody’s: A1 / Fitch Ratings: A+). 
(1) Based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in Figures as at 31 March 2021

Groupe BPCE Press Contact

Christophe Gilbert: +33 1 40 39 66 00 / + 33 6 73 76 38 98

christophe.gilbert@bpce.fr 		Groupe BPCE Investor Relations

Roland Charbonnel:        +33 1 58 40 69 30

François Courtois:        +33 1 58 40 46 69

bpce-ir@bpce.fr
groupebpce.fr  

 

Attachment





