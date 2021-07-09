DGAP-News AlzChem Group AG closes one of the last white spots in the global market for Perlka(R) fertilizer with Canada
Perlka(R) calcium cyanamide can continue its international success story primarily because it is a specialty among fertilizers: Not only does it supply the soil with stable nitrogen and lime, but it also remains in the stable ammonium form in the soil for six to eight weeks longer than many other fertilizers. For this reason, many farmers rely on Perlka(R) to avoid imminent losses in terms of yield and quality in view of shorter crop rotations. With its innovative further development, AlzChem has also succeeded in establishing itself also in new international markets as an important player in the fields of agriculture and health. In Canada, Perlka(R) meets the requirements of the new fertilizer regulations, so that its use there is assured in the long term. The great market potential is reflected, among other things, in the research interest shown by universities. The University of Alberta, for example, is conducting a research project on the application of Perlka(R) in canola. This shows that the positive effects of Perlka(R) on healthy soil and healthy plants can also be seen in an area-rich crop such as canola.
