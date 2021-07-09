checkAd

DGAP-News AlzChem Group AG closes one of the last white spots in the global market for Perlka(R) fertilizer with Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.07.2021, 10:04  |  39   |   |   

DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Market Report
AlzChem Group AG closes one of the last white spots in the global market for Perlka(R) fertilizer with Canada

09.07.2021 / 10:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AlzChem Group AG closes one of the last white spots in the global market for Perlka(R) fertilizer with Canada

Trostberg, July 9, 2021 - AlzChem Group AG is now taking a further important step towards developing as many of the world's important fertilizer markets as possible. Having already successfully entered the Brazilian market in the first quarter, the company is now moving into the Canadian market. Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of AlzChem Group AG: "Our strategy is to be represented in all globally relevant fertilizer markets with Perlka(R) and to continue the success story that has already lasted 113 years. The characteristics of Perlka(R) are more topical and relevant today than ever before, as the global trend towards ever faster crop rotations in agriculture plays into the hands of our calcium cyanamide-based fertilizer. Canada is a particularly interesting market for us because Perlka(R) will be used primarily in vegetable, canola and potato production." In many regions of Canada, potatoes are grown for direct consumption and for further processing. The high lime level of Perlka(R) ensures optimum loosening of the soil.

Perlka(R) calcium cyanamide can continue its international success story primarily because it is a specialty among fertilizers: Not only does it supply the soil with stable nitrogen and lime, but it also remains in the stable ammonium form in the soil for six to eight weeks longer than many other fertilizers. For this reason, many farmers rely on Perlka(R) to avoid imminent losses in terms of yield and quality in view of shorter crop rotations. With its innovative further development, AlzChem has also succeeded in establishing itself also in new international markets as an important player in the fields of agriculture and health. In Canada, Perlka(R) meets the requirements of the new fertilizer regulations, so that its use there is assured in the long term. The great market potential is reflected, among other things, in the research interest shown by universities. The University of Alberta, for example, is conducting a research project on the application of Perlka(R) in canola. This shows that the positive effects of Perlka(R) on healthy soil and healthy plants can also be seen in an area-rich crop such as canola.

Seite 1 von 3


AlzChem Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News AlzChem Group AG closes one of the last white spots in the global market for Perlka(R) fertilizer with Canada DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Market Report AlzChem Group AG closes one of the last white spots in the global market for Perlka(R) fertilizer with Canada 09.07.2021 / 10:04 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: Anteilsverkauf: VR Equitypartner veräußert E-Commerce-Sanitärspezialist MEGABAD an die ...
DGAP-News: AROUNDTOWN PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
DGAP-Adhoc: Fyber N.V.: Delisting of Fyber
Freeman Gold Corp. mit exzellenten Ergebnissen aus der ersten Ressourcenschätzung.
DGAP-News: Havn Life Sciences unterzeichnet Exklusivliefervertrag mit Cube Psytech
DGAP-News: Nemetschek Group: Strategic Investment in US Start-Up and AI-Expert Reconstruct
DGAP-News: GRAND CITY PROPERTIES PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND SUBSCRIPTION RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG: Delay of the transaction with Convergenta Invest GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: Voltabox-Ergebnis 2020 durch Materialaufwendungen für Alt-Technologien belastet - Zukünftig ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals erhält positive Explorationsresultate und bereitet Erweiterung der ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:04 Uhr
10:04 Uhr
28.06.21
28.06.21
28.06.21
21.06.21
21.06.21
21.06.21
21.06.21
21.06.21