UMT Group publishes Annual Report 2020: Revenue and earnings significantly improved - strong growth expected in 2021

- 2020 revenue: +140 percent to TEUR 30,543

- 2020 consolidated net income: +244 percent to TEUR 3,661

UMT United Mobility Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A2YN702) today published its 2020 Annual Report. Based on the final figures, the Group reports a successful full year 2020. As forecast, revenue and total operating performance improved in the triple-digit percentage range, with profits growing at a far disproportionate rate.

The UMT Group's total operating performance in 2020 more than doubled to TEUR 31,183 (previous year: TEUR 13,592). Revenue increased by +140 percent and reached TEUR 30,543 (previous year: TEUR 12,718). Revenues were generated primarily in the two business units "Technology and Software" and "Commerce and Consulting". In terms of revenue, the "Technology and Software" segment includes licensing rights, software development, and software-induced transactions. The "Commerce and Consulting" segment, in terms of revenue, primarily comprises consulting activities for IT and asset management as well as the UMT Group's transaction and commission business. The growth momentum in 2020 is attributable in particular to the "Commerce and Consulting" business area.

Gross profit at Group level improved by +67 percent in the reporting year to TEUR 15,570 (previous year: TEUR 9,318). While consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) almost doubled to TEUR 9,216 (previous year: TEUR 4,896), consolidated operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by a disproportionately high +291 percent to TEUR 4,230 (previous year: TEUR 1,083). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) also almost quadrupled (+298 percent) to TEUR 4,243 (previous year: TEUR 1,066). As a result, the UMT Group's net profit for the year rose by +244 percent to TEUR 3,661 (previous year: TEUR 1,065).