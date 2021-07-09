checkAd

DGAP-News UMT Group publishes Annual Report 2020: Revenue and earnings significantly improved - strong growth expected in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.07.2021, 10:00  |  47   |   |   

DGAP-News: UMT United Mobility Technology AG / Key word(s): Annual Report
UMT Group publishes Annual Report 2020: Revenue and earnings significantly improved - strong growth expected in 2021

09.07.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 9 July 2021


Corporate News

UMT Group publishes Annual Report 2020: Revenue and earnings significantly improved - strong growth expected in 2021

- 2020 revenue: +140 percent to TEUR 30,543
- 2020 consolidated net income: +244 percent to TEUR 3,661

UMT United Mobility Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A2YN702) today published its 2020 Annual Report. Based on the final figures, the Group reports a successful full year 2020. As forecast, revenue and total operating performance improved in the triple-digit percentage range, with profits growing at a far disproportionate rate.

The UMT Group's total operating performance in 2020 more than doubled to TEUR 31,183 (previous year: TEUR 13,592). Revenue increased by +140 percent and reached TEUR 30,543 (previous year: TEUR 12,718). Revenues were generated primarily in the two business units "Technology and Software" and "Commerce and Consulting". In terms of revenue, the "Technology and Software" segment includes licensing rights, software development, and software-induced transactions. The "Commerce and Consulting" segment, in terms of revenue, primarily comprises consulting activities for IT and asset management as well as the UMT Group's transaction and commission business. The growth momentum in 2020 is attributable in particular to the "Commerce and Consulting" business area.

Gross profit at Group level improved by +67 percent in the reporting year to TEUR 15,570 (previous year: TEUR 9,318). While consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) almost doubled to TEUR 9,216 (previous year: TEUR 4,896), consolidated operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by a disproportionately high +291 percent to TEUR 4,230 (previous year: TEUR 1,083). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) also almost quadrupled (+298 percent) to TEUR 4,243 (previous year: TEUR 1,066). As a result, the UMT Group's net profit for the year rose by +244 percent to TEUR 3,661 (previous year: TEUR 1,065).

Seite 1 von 4
UMT United Mobility Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: United Mobility Technology !!!!!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News UMT Group publishes Annual Report 2020: Revenue and earnings significantly improved - strong growth expected in 2021 DGAP-News: UMT United Mobility Technology AG / Key word(s): Annual Report UMT Group publishes Annual Report 2020: Revenue and earnings significantly improved - strong growth expected in 2021 09.07.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: Anteilsverkauf: VR Equitypartner veräußert E-Commerce-Sanitärspezialist MEGABAD an die ...
DGAP-News: AROUNDTOWN PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
DGAP-Adhoc: Fyber N.V.: Delisting of Fyber
DGAP-News: Havn Life Sciences unterzeichnet Exklusivliefervertrag mit Cube Psytech
DGAP-News: Nemetschek Group: Strategic Investment in US Start-Up and AI-Expert Reconstruct
DGAP-News: GRAND CITY PROPERTIES PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND SUBSCRIPTION RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG: Delay of the transaction with Convergenta Invest GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: Voltabox-Ergebnis 2020 durch Materialaufwendungen für Alt-Technologien belastet - Zukünftig ...
DGAP-News: Intershop verlängert und intensiviert Cloud-Partnerschaft mit Microsoft
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals erhält positive Explorationsresultate und bereitet Erweiterung der ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:00 Uhr
10:00 Uhr