RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 09.07.2021, 10:07 | 15 | 0 | 0 09.07.2021, 10:07 | Auction date 2021-07-09 Loan 3104 Coupon 3.50 % ISIN-code SE0000556599 Maturity 2028-12-01 Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250 Volume offered, SEK mln 900 Volume bought, SEK mln 500 Number of bids 4 Number of accepted bids 3 Average yield -1.733 % Lowest accepted yield -1.736 % Highest yield -1.710 % % accepted at lowest yield 80.00

Auction date 2021-07-09 Loan 3114 Coupon 0.125 % ISIN-code SE0013748258 Maturity 2030-06-01 Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250 Volume offered, SEK mln 1,300 Volume bought, SEK mln 500 Number of bids 11 Number of accepted bids 9 Average yield -1.683 % Lowest accepted yield -1.709 % Highest yield -1.660 % % accepted at lowest yield 20.00













