RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 09.07.2021, 10:07 | 15 | 0 |
|Auction date
|2021-07-09
|Loan
|3104
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0000556599
|Maturity
|2028-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|900
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|4
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|-1.733 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-1.736 %
|Highest yield
|-1.710 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|80.00
|Auction date
|2021-07-09
|Loan
|3114
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013748258
|Maturity
|2030-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,300
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|11
|Number of accepted bids
|9
|Average yield
|-1.683 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-1.709 %
|Highest yield
|-1.660 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|20.00
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0