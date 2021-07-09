

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.07.2021 / 10:25

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Christoph Last name(s): Husmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment

Acquisition of shares through the excercise of 74,791 instead of 29,930 subscription rights as part of the share dividend of Encavis AG 74,971 / 73 = 1,027 new shares

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI

391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares through the excercise of 74,791 subscription rights as part of the share dividend of Encavis AG 74,971 / 73 = 1,027 new shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 14.60 EUR 14994.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 14.6000 EUR 14994.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-07-08; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

