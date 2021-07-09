checkAd

Dassault Systèmes to Publish its Second Quarter and Half-Year 2021 Results, Webcast and Conference Call on July 27th, 2021

Dassault Systèmes to Publish its
Second Quarter and Half-Year 2021 Results,
Webcast and Conference Call on July 27th, 2021

VÉLIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — July 9th, 2021 Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, world leader in 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions, will publish its operating performance for the second quarter and half year 2021, ended June 30th, 2021, on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021.

The management of Dassault Systèmes will present the earnings by webcast a webcast at 10.00 am Paris time – 09.00 am London time, and will then host a conference call at 09:00 am New York time - 03:00 pm Paris time - 02:00 pm London time.

Both the webcast and the conference call will be available live and as replay on Dassault Systèmes’ investor website at https://investor.3ds.com.

We recommend that you register well ahead for each event and connect at least fifteen minutes before to download, update or install any necessary software. The webcast and conference call will be archived for a year.

###

About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating ‘virtual experience twins’ of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production.
Dassault Systèmes’ 20,000 employees are bringing value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, EXALEAD, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners. Use of any Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries trademarks is subject to their express written approval.

Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations Team                FTI Consulting
François-José Bordonado /Béatrix Martinez:                Arnaud de Cheffontaines: +33 1 47 03 69 48
+33 1 61 62 69 24/70 21                Rob Mindell: +44 20 3727 1600
USA & Canada: callie.gauzer@3ds.com

Attachment





