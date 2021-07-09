checkAd

DGAP-News Large Retail Group and Commercial Bank Each Win Prestigious 'SAMS Award 2021'

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.07.2021, 10:30  |  22   |   |   

DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Large Retail Group and Commercial Bank Each Win Prestigious 'SAMS Award 2021'

09.07.2021 / 10:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

USU customers Metro and Helaba impress with successful project implementation in Software Asset Management

Aachen/ Berlin, July 9, 2021- The Metro retail group and Helaba commercial bank were honored for their outstanding achievements in the company-wide implementation of software asset and license management strategies. During this year's SAMS DACH event, the we.CONECT group presented Metro and Helaba with the prestigious SAMS Award. Helaba was also honored with the Jury Special Mention Award.

The SAM@Helaba project started in mid-2018 with the goal of introducing holistic software asset management (SAM) based on the PROSA concept of Processes, Roles, Organization, System, and Awareness. Software is no longer procured exclusively via the classic software purchasing process, since many products, goods and services already include software.

In the course of the project, the Helaba purchasing department was able to expand the existing SAM structures and integrate processes and organization into the product group purchases. The USU Software Asset Management solution was successfully introduced, and awareness of SAM was substantially increased. As a result of the new SAM orientation, the transparency of software licenses was improved and significant cost savings or cost avoidance were realized.

"I am very pleased that the SAM@Helaba project has also been judged a success by an external jury of experts," said Dr. Sebastian Fass from Helaba.

For the Metro project, challenges for the SAM managers included: complete transparency over the decentralized IT infrastructure, risk assessment at any time, compliance for the most important software vendors, and cost-optimized software deployment across all Metro companies in more than 30 countries.

Seite 1 von 3
USU Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: USU Software
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Large Retail Group and Commercial Bank Each Win Prestigious 'SAMS Award 2021' DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Large Retail Group and Commercial Bank Each Win Prestigious 'SAMS Award 2021' 09.07.2021 / 10:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. USU customers Metro …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: Anteilsverkauf: VR Equitypartner veräußert E-Commerce-Sanitärspezialist MEGABAD an die ...
DGAP-News: AROUNDTOWN PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
DGAP-Adhoc: Fyber N.V.: Delisting of Fyber
Freeman Gold Corp. mit exzellenten Ergebnissen aus der ersten Ressourcenschätzung.
DGAP-News: Havn Life Sciences unterzeichnet Exklusivliefervertrag mit Cube Psytech
DGAP-News: Nemetschek Group: Strategic Investment in US Start-Up and AI-Expert Reconstruct
DGAP-News: GRAND CITY PROPERTIES PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND SUBSCRIPTION RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG: Delay of the transaction with Convergenta Invest GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: Voltabox-Ergebnis 2020 durch Materialaufwendungen für Alt-Technologien belastet - Zukünftig ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals erhält positive Explorationsresultate und bereitet Erweiterung der ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:30 Uhr
10:30 Uhr
07.07.21
07.07.21
07.07.21
06.07.21
06.07.21
05.07.21
05.07.21
01.07.21