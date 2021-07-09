--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mergers - Acquisitions - TakeoversVienna -* Acquisition of FloPlast and Cork Plastics in line with Wienerberger's growthstrategy complements the Group's position in the highly attractive renovationsector* Wienerberger accelerates its transformation into a full-range system providerby combining its extensive roof portfolio with FloPlast's complementaryroofline, rainwater and drainage solutions* Wienerberger strengthens its commitment to investing in water management aspart of its ESG strategy by integrating and combining technologies that enablesmart managed stormwater solutionsWienerberger announces today that it has acquired 100% of the shares in FloPlastin the UK and Cork Plastics in Ireland. The companies employ 370 people in threelocations and are generating revenues of approx. EUR 100 million. Both companiesare active in the Irish and British residential renovation sector with theirproduct portfolio that is focused on rainwater, roofline and drainage products.The acquisition will further broaden Wienerberger's product portfolio and allowsWienerberger to become a full system provider for managed grey and storm watersolutions in the residential sector. This is in line with its ambitious ESGstrategy, supports the EU Green Deal 2050 and provides sustainable and care-freeliving for generations.FloPlast is a key player in the fast-growing sectors for renovation, maintenanceand improvement (RMI). FloPlast's product portfolio and service offerings arehighly complementary to Wienerberger's own offerings in the British market. Atthe same time, the combined product portfolio will provide increased cross-selling opportunities in the new build private and public housing sector, inwhich Wienerberger commands a leading position in the UK.Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG: "FloPlast andCork Plastics are excellent businesses that have a strong focus and experiencein the RMI segment. They have a great product portfolio and highly experiencedcolleagues who will make sure to further grow our market position in the UK andIreland. Whilst we see ample opportunity in the RMI segment, we are confidentthat our strong and established client relationships with the UK home builderswill help us to unlock additional growth potential in the new build segment."