EANS-News Wienerberger broadens its position as a full-range system provider in the UK and Ireland

09.07.2021   

Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers

Vienna -

* Acquisition of FloPlast and Cork Plastics in line with Wienerberger's growth
strategy complements the Group's position in the highly attractive renovation
sector
* Wienerberger accelerates its transformation into a full-range system provider
by combining its extensive roof portfolio with FloPlast's complementary
roofline, rainwater and drainage solutions
* Wienerberger strengthens its commitment to investing in water management as
part of its ESG strategy by integrating and combining technologies that enable
smart managed stormwater solutions


Wienerberger announces today that it has acquired 100% of the shares in FloPlast
in the UK and Cork Plastics in Ireland. The companies employ 370 people in three
locations and are generating revenues of approx. EUR 100 million. Both companies
are active in the Irish and British residential renovation sector with their
product portfolio that is focused on rainwater, roofline and drainage products.
The acquisition will further broaden Wienerberger's product portfolio and allows
Wienerberger to become a full system provider for managed grey and storm water
solutions in the residential sector. This is in line with its ambitious ESG
strategy, supports the EU Green Deal 2050 and provides sustainable and care-free
living for generations.

FloPlast is a key player in the fast-growing sectors for renovation, maintenance
and improvement (RMI). FloPlast's product portfolio and service offerings are
highly complementary to Wienerberger's own offerings in the British market. At
the same time, the combined product portfolio will provide increased cross-
selling opportunities in the new build private and public housing sector, in
which Wienerberger commands a leading position in the UK.

Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG: "FloPlast and
Cork Plastics are excellent businesses that have a strong focus and experience
in the RMI segment. They have a great product portfolio and highly experienced
colleagues who will make sure to further grow our market position in the UK and
Ireland. Whilst we see ample opportunity in the RMI segment, we are confident
that our strong and established client relationships with the UK home builders
will help us to unlock additional growth potential in the new build segment."
EANS-News Wienerberger broadens its position as a full-range system provider in the UK and Ireland - Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers Vienna - * Acquisition of FloPlast and Cork Plastics in …

