checkAd

ID Logistics Group Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Capital Stock Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.07.2021, 10:43  |  14   |   |   

Regulatory News:

ID Logistics Group (Paris:IDL):

Date

June 30, 2021

Total number of capital stock shares

5 673 788

Total number of theoretical voting rights

9 045 642

Total number of effective voting rights

9 040 833

It is reminded that an obligation to disclose crossing of thresholds is included in ID Logistics Group’s bylaws in addition to the legal obligation.

ID Logistics Group
 Société anonyme with share capital of € 2 836 894
Registered office : 55 chemin des Engranauds – 13660 Orgon – France
Registration number 439 418 922 at the Trade and Companies Register of Tarascon
LEI code : N°969500U1DQN70VMJ9P45
ISIN code : FR0010929125 – IDL

About ID Logistics Group :

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,643 million in 2020. ID Logistics has more than 340 sites across 17 countries, representing 6.0 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 21,500 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Developing a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects since its creation in 2001, the Group is today resolutely committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics is listed on Compartment A of NYSE Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).

This translation is only for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Only the French text has legal value.

ID LOGISTICS GROUP Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ID Logistics Group Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Capital Stock Shares Regulatory News: ID Logistics Group (Paris:IDL): Date June 30, 2021 Total number of capital stock shares 5 673 788 Total number of theoretical voting rights 9 045 642 Total number of effective voting rights 9 040 833 It is reminded that an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kansas City Southern Sets Special Meeting Date for Vote on Combination with CN
Alcoa Supply of EcoLum Supports European Customer to Lower Carbon Footprint
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
As Travel & Leisure Markets Begin to Recover, Europcar Mobility Group’s “Key’n Go” ...
Garmin Ltd. schedules its second quarter 2021 earnings call
Eurofins Viracor Invests in Innovation with the Launch of Coronavirus (COVID-19) SARS-CoV-2 inSIGHT ...
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
XPeng to Join Hang Seng Composite Index
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...
Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Discussion of Results of CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 Trial Is Now Available
The Alkaline Water Company Reports Record Revenue of $46(USD) Million for Fiscal Year 2021
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.07.21
ID Logistics Group: Half-year Liquidity Contract Statement
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten