Zwipe getting ready to drive Next-Generation Payment Cards

- Summer Greetings from André Løvestam, CEO of Zwipe 

OSLO, Norway, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Dear stakeholders of Zwipe, 

Through the first half of 2021, our global payment ecosystem of Smart Card Manufacturers, Payment Processors, Banks and Go-to-market Partners has continued to expand at a rapid pace, further strengthening our foundation for future market success.  In these challenging times, our growing team of competent and passionate Zwipers, spanning 14 different nationalities in nine countries across three different continents and five time zones from Colorado Springs to Singapore, has demonstrated exceptional teamwork with a solid focus on customers. I am delighted to share that the interest in biometric payment cards based on Zwipe technology, which deliver a more convenient, secure and safe means to pay, has never been stronger. The voices of consumers captured by Zwipe in the UK, USA, Canada, Sweden, Norway and Romania since August last year are encouraging and consistent with similar findings from card schemes and other industry players. 

Entering the Indian subcontinent and APAC region 

In the first half of 2021, we announced six new Smart Card Manufacturers into our ecosystem: 

  • KL HI Tech in India  
  • Beautiful Card Corporation in Taiwan 
  • Silkways Card and Printing Ltd in Bangladesh 
  • Three card manufacturers in Europe and Asia who at this stage want to remain anonymous 

Together, these manufacturers deliver around 200 million payment cards annually. In addition, we extended and expanded our partnership with TAG Systems, who delivers 100 million payment cards annually. Looking forward, it is great to see that our SCM and processor and issuer pipelines continue to grow. 

