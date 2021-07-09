Credit Suisse Names Janice Hu CEO of China
(PLX AI) – Credit Suisse appoints Janice Hu as CEO of China.Ms. Hu, in her new role as CEO of China, will continue to drive our onshore business and regulatory activities with the objectives to further increase our presence, set up a comprehensive …
- (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse appoints Janice Hu as CEO of China.
- Ms. Hu, in her new role as CEO of China, will continue to drive our onshore business and regulatory activities with the objectives to further increase our presence, set up a comprehensive platform, and enhance Credit Suisse’s position
- Appointment follows the departure of Zhenyi Tang, who is leaving Credit Suisse to pursue other opportunities outside the financial services sector
