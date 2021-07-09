Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Credit Suisse Names Janice Hu CEO of China (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse appoints Janice Hu as CEO of China.Ms. Hu, in her new role as CEO of China, will continue to drive our onshore business and regulatory activities with the objectives to further increase our presence, set up a comprehensive …



