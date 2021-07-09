SPORTTOTAL AG: sporttotal acquires AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to Qatar media rights from the Asian Football Confederation

checkAd

Corporate News
sporttotal acquires AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to Qatar media rights from the Asian Football Confederation

- All AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to Qatar matches on sporttotal
- Top fixtures being aired on #dabeiTV
- New markets and profitable marketing opportunities

Cologne, 9 July 2021. sporttotal.tv gmbh, one of the largest multi-sport streaming platforms in Germany and a wholly-owned subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG, is the new partner of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. From September, sporttotal broadcasts all AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to Qatar matches and will be adding the AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to Qatar as a flagship competition to enhance their portfolio of rights with top-tier professional football. All matches will be distributed on sporttotal.tv with the top fixtures being aired on sporttotal's #dabeiTV channel, available via Magenta TV.

Dato' Windsor John, the AFC General Secretary, said: "The AFC is delighted to enter into this partnership with sporttotal to broadcast the AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to Qatar in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, a region with an enormous football fanbase and incredible passion for the sport. This deal demonstrates the ever-growing stature of the AFC's competitions, and we thank Sporttotal for the belief they have shown in the future of Asian football by entering into this agreement."

Dr. Roman Schade, Director Media Rights and Legal (Sporttotal AG) said: "We are delighted to expand our sports portfolio and develop further markets as well as target groups in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The AFC Asia Qualifiers - Road to Qatar offers highly exciting content and creates new marketing potential for sporttotal. Together with new partners, we will offer a high-reach platform, an engaged community with great fans and will create added value for all sports enthusiasts."

