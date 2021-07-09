DGAP-News SPORTTOTAL AG: sporttotal acquires AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to Qatar media rights from the Asian Football Confederation
|
DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Dato' Windsor John, the AFC General Secretary, said: "The AFC is delighted to enter into this partnership with sporttotal to broadcast the AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to Qatar in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, a region with an enormous football fanbase and incredible passion for the sport. This deal demonstrates the ever-growing stature of the AFC's competitions, and we thank Sporttotal for the belief they have shown in the future of Asian football by entering into this agreement."
Dr. Roman Schade, Director Media Rights and Legal (Sporttotal AG) said: "We are delighted to expand our sports portfolio and develop further markets as well as target groups in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The AFC Asia Qualifiers - Road to Qatar offers highly exciting content and creates new marketing potential for sporttotal. Together with new partners, we will offer a high-reach platform, an engaged community with great fans and will create added value for all sports enthusiasts."
SPORTTOTAL Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare