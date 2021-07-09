checkAd

Freedom Boat Club Announces Acquisition of Fanautic Club; Adding 23 Locations Across Spain to Accelerate European Expansion

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.07.2021, 11:00  |  24   |   |   

VENICE, Fla., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Boat Club, the world’s largest boat club operator and a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today announced the acquisition of Fanautic Club, one of the largest European boat clubs with 23 locations in major coastal cities and tourist centers across Spain. This acquisition accelerates Freedom’s growth in Europe and marks the third European country to be a home to Freedom Boat Club locations, following France and the United Kingdom.

“Spain is one of the great boating destinations in Europe and we are thrilled for the opportunity to serve the members of Fanautic Club and continue our growth across coastal Spain,” said Jason Worthy, Vice President of Boating Services, EMEA. ​ “Expanding our presence across tier one European markets is consistent with the aggressive shared-access growth plans that our leadership team outlined during Brunswick’s recent Investor Day presentation.”

Of the 23 locations, six will be owned and operated as corporate locations and 17 will continue to be franchisee owned and operated.

Fanautic Club currently serves more than 600 members and continues to grow in popularity as more consumers are introduced to the on-water lifestyle through the convenient shared-access boating model.

“There are many synergies between Fanautic Club and Freedom Boat Club,” said Diego Orallo, Co-Founder of Fanautic. “Freedom is the most established boat club brand in the world, and we look forward to welcoming them to Spain and supporting their continued success.”

The acquisition of Fanautic marks the fourth acquisition made by the Freedom Boat Club Corporate Team in just over a year, following the purchase of the New York territory in early April, the Chicago territory in early March and the Charleston, South Carolina territory in the Spring 2020.

About Freedom Boat Club

Founded in 1989, Freedom Boat Club is the largest boat club operator and a premier marine franchisor in the US and internationally.  FBC and its franchisees service over 40,000 memberships at 289 locations across 33 states, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.freedomboatclub.com.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands like MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class.  For more information, visit brunswick.com. 

CONTACT: Lee Gordon
Vice President – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Relations
Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003
Mercury Office: 920-924-1808
Cell: 904-860-8848
Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Freedom Boat Club Announces Acquisition of Fanautic Club; Adding 23 Locations Across Spain to Accelerate European Expansion VENICE, Fla., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Freedom Boat Club, the world’s largest boat club operator and a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today announced the acquisition of Fanautic Club, one of the largest European boat clubs …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Studie: Mehr als die Hälfte der Weltbevölkerung nutzt bis 2025 mobile Geldbörsen
QOMPLX Announces Prometheus Integration for its High-Performance, Cost-Efficient Time Series ...
DSG Global Inc’s Automotive Division Imperium Motors makes progress on ET5 SUV, Terra-e Trucks ...
Study Published in Nature Medicine Shows Investigational NASH Drug Reduced Liver Fat to Normal ...
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Whitestone REIT Re-Activates Growth Plan, Acquires Lakeside Market Shopping Center in Preston Road ...
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Hyzon Motors, Chart Industries to develop liquid hydrogen fuel cell-powered truck, targeting ...
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus