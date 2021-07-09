Invitation to attend presentation of the Q2 2021 results

Interim report and presentation material will be released and made available on the investor relations pages at https://sbanken.no/ir.

We hereby invite you to participate at the presentation of the Sbanken ASA's Q2 2021 report on Friday 16 July at 08.30 CET.

Results presentation:

Time: Friday 16 July 2021 at 08.30 CET

Location: webcast

The presentation will be webcasted live at:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210716_2/

The presentation will be held in English by CEO Øyvind Thomassen and CFO Henning Nordgulen. A recording of the presentation will be available on our website shortly after the live webcast has ended.

Questions from investors and analysts will be addressed after the presentation. Should you wish to ask questions, please reach out to receive details.





For further information, please contact:

Jesper Hatletveit, Head of IR, +47 959 40 045





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act