Burcon NutraScience Corp.: BURCON ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF JEANNE MCCAHERTY TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS



Vancouver, British Columbia, July 9, 2021 - Burcon NutraScience Corporation ("Burcon or the "Company") (TSX: BU) (NASDAQ: BRCN), a global technology leader in the development of clean-label, plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, is pleased to announce that Ms. Jeanne McCaherty has been appointed to its board of directors effective immediately. Ms. McCaherty brings extensive senior management experience and deep knowledge of the global food ingredients industry to the Burcon board.

Dr. Lorne Tyrrell, chairman of Burcon, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Jeanne McCaherty to the board. Her proven ability in industrial manufacturing, and technical leadership experience in food ingredients, make her an excellent addition. We look forward to her contributions as we enter a very exciting period for Burcon."

Ms. Jeanne McCaherty is the CEO of Guardian Energy Management, an ethanol manufacturing company with production sites in Ohio, Minnesota, and North Dakota. These corn dry milling sites produce ethanol, DDGS (distiller's dried grains with solubles), and corn oil. Prior to joining Guardian Energy, the majority of Ms. McCaherty's career was in various global management roles at Cargill, Inc., one of the world's largest agrifood and food ingredient companies. Ms. McCaherty was the Regional Director of Cargill's Global Texturizing Business Unit, which sourced raw materials, manufactured, and sold specialty food ingredients to food companies around the world. Ms. McCaherty also held the position of VP/Global Director of Food R&D at Cargill, which included functional leadership for the Basic and Applied R&D, Applications and Sensory groups of Cargill's Global Food Ingredients businesses. Ms. McCaherty has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Women Leaders in the US in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Ms. McCaherty currently serves as the Chair of the Renewable Fuels Association and on the Board of Directors for the Renewable Products Marketing Group.