checkAd

DGAP-News Burcon NutraScience Corp.: BURCON ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF JEANNE MCCAHERTY TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.07.2021, 11:20  |  58   |   |   

DGAP-News: Burcon NutraScience Corp. / Key word(s): Personnel
Burcon NutraScience Corp.: BURCON ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF JEANNE MCCAHERTY TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

09.07.2021 / 11:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BURCON ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF JEANNE MCCAHERTY TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS


Vancouver, British Columbia, July 9, 2021 - Burcon NutraScience Corporation ("Burcon or the "Company") (TSX: BU) (NASDAQ: BRCN), a global technology leader in the development of clean-label, plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, is pleased to announce that Ms. Jeanne McCaherty has been appointed to its board of directors effective immediately. Ms. McCaherty brings extensive senior management experience and deep knowledge of the global food ingredients industry to the Burcon board.

Dr. Lorne Tyrrell, chairman of Burcon, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Jeanne McCaherty to the board. Her proven ability in industrial manufacturing, and technical leadership experience in food ingredients, make her an excellent addition. We look forward to her contributions as we enter a very exciting period for Burcon."

Ms. Jeanne McCaherty is the CEO of Guardian Energy Management, an ethanol manufacturing company with production sites in Ohio, Minnesota, and North Dakota. These corn dry milling sites produce ethanol, DDGS (distiller's dried grains with solubles), and corn oil. Prior to joining Guardian Energy, the majority of Ms. McCaherty's career was in various global management roles at Cargill, Inc., one of the world's largest agrifood and food ingredient companies. Ms. McCaherty was the Regional Director of Cargill's Global Texturizing Business Unit, which sourced raw materials, manufactured, and sold specialty food ingredients to food companies around the world. Ms. McCaherty also held the position of VP/Global Director of Food R&D at Cargill, which included functional leadership for the Basic and Applied R&D, Applications and Sensory groups of Cargill's Global Food Ingredients businesses. Ms. McCaherty has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Women Leaders in the US in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Ms. McCaherty currently serves as the Chair of the Renewable Fuels Association and on the Board of Directors for the Renewable Products Marketing Group.

Seite 1 von 3
Burcon NutraScience Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: burcon – ein spekulativer play im nahrungsmittelsektor
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Burcon NutraScience Corp.: BURCON ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF JEANNE MCCAHERTY TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DGAP-News: Burcon NutraScience Corp. / Key word(s): Personnel Burcon NutraScience Corp.: BURCON ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF JEANNE MCCAHERTY TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 09.07.2021 / 11:20 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
Freeman Gold Corp. mit exzellenten Ergebnissen aus der ersten Ressourcenschätzung.
DGAP-News: Anteilsverkauf: VR Equitypartner veräußert E-Commerce-Sanitärspezialist MEGABAD an die ...
DGAP-News: AROUNDTOWN PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
DGAP-Adhoc: Fyber N.V.: Delisting of Fyber
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Mandatory takeover and delisting offer on Fyber shares published
DGAP-News: GRAND CITY PROPERTIES PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND SUBSCRIPTION RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
DGAP-News: Havn Life Sciences unterzeichnet Exklusivliefervertrag mit Cube Psytech
DGAP-News: Nemetschek Group: Strategic Investment in US Start-Up and AI-Expert Reconstruct
DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG: Delay of the transaction with Convergenta Invest GmbH
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals erhält positive Explorationsresultate und bereitet Erweiterung der ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:20 Uhr
11:20 Uhr
30.06.21
30.06.21
30.06.21
14.06.21
14.06.21
14.06.21