DGAP-News ​​​​​​​PAION ANNOUNCES THAT NMPA ACCEPTS SUBMISSION OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR REMIMAZOLAM BESYLATE IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA BY CHINESE LICENSEE YICHANG HUMANWELL

DGAP-News: PAION AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Admission
​​​​​​​PAION ANNOUNCES THAT NMPA ACCEPTS SUBMISSION OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR REMIMAZOLAM BESYLATE IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA BY CHINESE LICENSEE YICHANG HUMANWELL

09.07.2021 / 11:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PAION ANNOUNCES THAT NMPA ACCEPTS SUBMISSION OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR REMIMAZOLAM BESYLATE IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA BY CHINESE LICENSEE YICHANG HUMANWELL


Aachen (Germany), 09 July 2021 - The specialty pharma company PAION AG (PA8; ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard) today announces that its Chinese remimazolam licensee Yichang Humanwell informed PAION that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has accepted their New Drug Application (NDA) for remimazolam besylate in general anesthesia for review.

Yichang Humanwell recently successfully completed the clinical development for remimazolam besylate in general anesthesia.

Dr. Jim Phillips, CEO of PAION AG, commented: "Yichang Humanwell has already made great progress in the China market with Ruima(R) (remimazolam besylate) in procedural sedation, exceeding our initial expectations. We are therefore very pleased that the second indication for use in general anesthesia has been submitted under an NDA, and look forward to the outcome of the NMPA review, and possibly further market expansion for use."

Remimazolam besylate (brand name Ruima(R)) was approved in China for procedural sedation during colonoscopy in July 2020.

Byfavo(R) (remimazolam besylate)
Byfavo is an ultra-short-acting intravenous benzodiazepine sedative. In the human body, Byfavo is rapidly metabolized to an inactive metabolite by tissue esterases and is not metabolized by cytochrome-dependent hepatic pathways. Like other benzodiazepines, Byfavo can be reversed with flumazenil to rapidly terminate sedation or anesthesia if necessary. Data demonstrate that Byfavo has a rapid onset and offset of action combined with a favorable cardio-respiratory safety profile.

