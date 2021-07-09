iMetal Resources Commences Trenching at Gowganda West

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V:IMR) (OTC PINK:ADTFF) (FRANKFURT:A7V2) ('iMetal' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the commencement of trenching at its flagship Gowganda West property in the Shining …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V:IMR) (OTC PINK:ADTFF) (FRANKFURT:A7V2) (' iMetal ' or the ' Company ') is pleased to announce the commencement of trenching at its flagship Gowganda West property in the Shining Tree District of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt of Northern Ontario. The two-week program will concentrate on Zone 1 and Zone 3, where results from the April 2021 sampling program returned highlight gold grab sample values of:

'We have been anxious to get the mechanical trenching program underway at the key target areas of the Gowganda West property, to define targets for drilling in the upcoming late summer drill program,' commented iMetal President & CEO Saf Dhillon. 'The trenching will open up Zone 1 and Zone 3 exposing the structures along strike and allow field crews to better evaluate the test IP anomalies identified during the recent reprocessing and interpretation of the 2019 IP results, as well as test the newly discovered Zone 400 metres to the NW of Zone 1,' he concluded.

Zone 1 is associated with Timiskaming type metasedimentary rocks comprising siltstone, sandstone and predominately conglomerate. Gold mineralization is found where conglomerate transitions into finer grained rock types. The conglomerate contains clasts of jasper rich, banded iron formation and is highly magnetic. In addition, the conglomerate contains significant amounts of pyrite, resulting in the unit showing as strongly conductive in induced polarization surveys. The 2018 airborne mag and 2019 IP surveys have allowed mapping of the conglomerate and its boundaries. The boundaries will be the focus of trenching programs.

Figure1. Zone 1 Sampling

Foto: Accesswire

Trenching will include stripping older exposures cleared in recent decades where the bedrock shows potassic alteration and silica flooding. Trenching will expose this area over a 50m length whereby field crews can use diamond blade saws to take continuous samples over the entire mineralized width enabling geologists to evaluate the extend of the mineralized system and establish the best drill targets. Presently the company believes gold mineralization is associated with narrow, quartz-carbonate-pyrite veins hosted within wider zones of ankerite-albite-silica-sericite alteration and variable amounts of fine-grained, disseminated pyrite. The work now underway should provide more geological context and better information on the nature and orientation of the mineralization.