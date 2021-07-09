checkAd

First Growth Funds Portfolio Company Magnum Mining to Host an Event

Autor: Accesswire
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / First Growth Funds Limited (CSE:FGFL) "(Company") is pleased to provide an update on its investment in Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited (ASX:MGU).

Magnum owns 100% of the Buena Vista Iron Ore Project, located in Nevada in the United States. The Project is an advanced magnetite iron ore project, with 232 million tonnes, that is expected to produce export grade direct shipping ore later this year.

Managing Director, Dano Chan will be presenting at a Zoom Event. Magnum is a highly strategic and important investment for First Growth Funds with close to $5 million holding value. To join the event please use the link below and time of meeting.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7382359918?pwd=MmlVblRwQTg3d3ZKUSsyM3FKL2tpQ ...

Meeting ID: 738 235 9918

Passcode: MGU6+1

Meeting Time:

Australia: Sunday 11 July 2021, 7pm EST

USA Pacific Time: 11 July 2021, 2am

USA Eastern Time: 11 July 2021, 5am

London Time: 11 July 2021, 10am

Dubai Time: 11 July 2021, 1pm

Singapore Time: 11 July 2021, 5pm

Shanghai Time: 11 July 2021, 5pm

About First Growth Funds Limited 
First Growth Funds Limited invests across a broad range of asset classes including listed equities, private equity, blockchain and digital assets. The company also operates an advisory business providing corporate advisory, capital raising and capital markets support to its portfolio. www.firstgrowthfunds.com

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the Canadian Securities Exchange. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Disclaimer

