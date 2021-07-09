First Growth Funds Portfolio Company Magnum Mining to Host an Event

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / First Growth Funds Limited (CSE:FGFL) "(Company") is pleased to provide an update on its investment in Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited (ASX:MGU).Magnum owns 100% of the Buena Vista Iron Ore Project, …

Magnum owns 100% of the Buena Vista Iron Ore Project, located in Nevada in the United States. The Project is an advanced magnetite iron ore project, with 232 million tonnes, that is expected to produce export grade direct shipping ore later this year.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / First Growth Funds Limited (CSE:FGFL ) "(Company") is pleased to provide an update on its investment in Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited (ASX:MGU).

Managing Director, Dano Chan will be presenting at a Zoom Event. Magnum is a highly strategic and important investment for First Growth Funds with close to $5 million holding value. To join the event please use the link below and time of meeting.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7382359918?pwd=MmlVblRwQTg3d3ZKUSsyM3FKL2tpQ ...

Meeting ID: 738 235 9918

Passcode: MGU6+1

Meeting Time:

Australia: Sunday 11 July 2021, 7pm EST

USA Pacific Time: 11 July 2021, 2am

USA Eastern Time: 11 July 2021, 5am

London Time: 11 July 2021, 10am

Dubai Time: 11 July 2021, 1pm

Singapore Time: 11 July 2021, 5pm

Shanghai Time: 11 July 2021, 5pm

About First Growth Funds Limited

First Growth Funds Limited invests across a broad range of asset classes including listed equities, private equity, blockchain and digital assets. The company also operates an advisory business providing corporate advisory, capital raising and capital markets support to its portfolio. www.firstgrowthfunds.com

