Linde plc: Linde Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

Guildford, UK, July 9, 2021 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 06:00 EDT/midday CEST. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 9:00 EDT/15:00 CEST, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.
US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 855 758 5442
Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 181 5287
UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 028 8438
Access code: 2925099
https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations
Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho
Available on demand beginning at 12:00 EDT/18:00 CEST on
Friday, July 30, 2021 at:
https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations
Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho
Available on demand for two weeks, beginning at 12:00 EDT/18:00 CEST on Friday, July 30, 2021, by dialing: 1 855 859 2056
Conference ID: 2925099
The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Friday, July 30, 2021 at https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations (short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho).
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.
