checkAd

PGT Innovations, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 12, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.07.2021, 12:00  |  18   |   |   

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will release its financial results and host a conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021, to discuss the company's second quarter 2021 results as well as other business matters. The teleconference will begin at 10:30 a.m. eastern time and will be hosted by Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brad West, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Treasurer. The company's press release announcing the financial results will be issued pre-market at approximately 7:30 a.m. on August 12th and will also be available through the Investors section of the PGT Innovations, Inc. website: http://ir.pgtinnovations.com/releases.cfm.

To participate in the teleconference, kindly dial into the call about 10 minutes before the start time: 833-316-0547 (U.S. toll-free) and 412-317-5728 (International). A replay of the call will be available within approximately one hour after the scheduled end of the call on August 12, 2021, through approximately 12:30 p.m. on August 19, 2021. To access the replay, dial 877-344-7529 (U.S. Only toll-free), 855-669-9658 (Canada Only toll-free) and 412-317-0088 (International) and refer to pass code 10158259. Other international replay dial-in numbers can be obtained at:
https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

You may pre-register for the call by using the following link. Please note that you will receive your dial-in number at the time of your pre-registration: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10158259/ea9714e8b6

You may join the conference online by using the following link:
https://services.choruscall.com/links/pgti210812yuK9MQEI.html

The webcast will also be available through the Investors section of the PGT Innovations, Inc. website:
http://ir.pgtinnovations.com/events.cfm.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Their highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces. PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary market, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include PGT Custom Windows & Doors, CGI, CGI Commercial, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, NewSouth Window Solutions, and Eco Window Systems. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

PGT Innovations Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PGT Innovations, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 12, 2021 PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will release its financial results and host a conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021, to discuss the company's second quarter 2021 results as well as other business matters. The teleconference will begin at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kansas City Southern Sets Special Meeting Date for Vote on Combination with CN
As Travel & Leisure Markets Begin to Recover, Europcar Mobility Group’s “Key’n Go” ...
Alcoa Supply of EcoLum Supports European Customer to Lower Carbon Footprint
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Garmin Ltd. schedules its second quarter 2021 earnings call
Eurofins Viracor Invests in Innovation with the Launch of Coronavirus (COVID-19) SARS-CoV-2 inSIGHT ...
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
XPeng to Join Hang Seng Composite Index
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Discussion of Results of CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 Trial Is Now Available
The Alkaline Water Company Reports Record Revenue of $46(USD) Million for Fiscal Year 2021
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.06.21
PGT Innovations Welcomes Ryan S. Quinn as New General Counsel
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.06.21
CGI Windows & Doors Awards Four Florida Heroes With $6,000 Each
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten