Decisions at Extraordinary General Meeting of Klövern AB (publ)

At an Extraordinary General Meeting of Klövern AB (publ) on 9 July 2021 the following decisions were made.

Board of Directors

The Extraordinary General Meeting decided to elect Patrik Essehorn, Fredrik Rapp, Christina Tillman, Katarina Klingspor and Magnus Uggla as new board members for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Pia Gideon, Eva Landén, Ulf Ivarsson, Johanna Fagrell Köhler and Lars Höckenström had all made their seats available and resigned as board members in connection with this election. Patrik Essehorn was elected as Chairman of the Board.

All elected board members are board members of Corem Property Group AB (publ).

Remuneration to the Board of Directors

The Extraordinary General Meeting decided that newly elected board members, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, shall receive a remuneration of SEK 75,000 each, amounting to a total remuneration of SEK 375,000. No further payment is made to board members who serve on a committee of the Board.

Each resigning board member will receive remuneration for their work as board members in accordance with what was resolved upon by the Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2021, pro rata in relation to the board members’ term of office.

Klövern AB (publ)

For additional information, please contact:
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 76 777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 10 482 70 00. Email: info@klovern.se.

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.


