EXTRA SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Riksbank to hold extra auction on 16 August 2021
On 16 August 2021, the Riksbank will hold an extra auction for extraordinary loans in Swedish krona at 3 and 6-month maturities. The reason is that the Riksbank offers extraordinary loans on a monthly basis and there have previously been loans that were taken up within the scope of the weekly extraordinary loans. To give its monetary policy counterparties the opportunity to take on new loans in connection to their maturity, the Riksbank has decided to  hold an extra auction on Monday, 16 August 2021. The terms and conditions for the auction are the same as before and can be found at riksbank.se





