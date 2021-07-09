Altigen to Present at Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, today announced that the company will present at Access to Giving Virtual Conference at 1 p.m. ET …

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, today announced that the company will present at Access to Giving Virtual Conference at 1 p.m. ET on July 14, 2021. The presentation will be given by Altigen's CEO, Jerry Fleming. The conference is free to all registrants.

Date: Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Link: https://www.altigen.com/about-altigen-communications/investor-relation ...

To learn more about the event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Altigen management, please visit https://www.accesstogiving.com/ or email brian@haydenir.com.

About Access to Giving Virtual Conference

Access to Giving is a first-of-its-kind virtual investor conference where will have the opportunity to present their story and conduct 1x1 meetings with qualified investors, for charity. Investors will make donations to purchase a block of meetings to meet with companies.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), based in Silicon Valley, is a leading provider of Cloud-based Unified Communications solutions built on Microsoft technologies. Altigen's all software solutions include hosted PBX, enterprise routing and queuing, call recording, and complete omni-channel contact center solutions. We also provide cost-effective integrated SIP communications services in conjunction with our solutions in order to deliver a complete end-to-end, fully managed cloud service for our customers and partners. Our solutions are available through our global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Company Contact:

Carolyn David

Vice President, Finance

Altigen Communications, Inc.

Phone: 408-597-9033

Brian Siegel

Managing Director

Hayden Investor Relations

(346) 396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

SOURCE: AltiGen Communications, Inc.

