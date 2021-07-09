Modulaire Group continues to strengthen its presence in the UK with acquisition of Procomm
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Modulaire Group, the leading modular space leasing
business in Europe and Asia Pacific, is pleased to announce the completion of
the acquisition of Procomm Site Services Ltd ("Procomm").Procomm is a leading
provider of portable modular accommodation in the UK with a broad range of end
markets including general construction, public sector and petro-chemical. With
four strategically placed depots across the country, its c. 8,000 strong fleet
is highly compatible with Modulaire Group's existing UK businesses. Procomm has
125 employees and an annual 2020 revenue of c.GBP19m.
The expert management team, with over 100 years of collective industry
experience and strong track record, will remain with Procomm, which will operate
alongside Elliott, Carter and Advanté, Modulaire Group's other specialist
businesses in the UK.
Procomm marks Modulaire Group's third acquisition in 2021 and the tenth
acquisition worldwide since the beginning of 2020. A targeted acquisition
strategy remains one of Modulaire Group's four strategic objectives, alongside
an efficient cost base, a focus on optimising sales and granular management of
branch level performance, and effective capital investment.
Mark Higson, Modulaire Group's Chief Executive Officer, commented:
"I am delighted to welcome Procomm into the Modulaire Group and look forward to
working with their highly experienced management team. Procomm's well-invested
and maintained fleet, alongside its diversified portfolio of attractive
end-markets will further strengthen Modulaire Group's position in the UK."
Bernie Cranny, Managing Director of Procomm, said:
"We're really excited to join Modulaire Group and become part of the leading
modular space provider in Europe. We're proud of the growth we have achieved to
date and look forward to embarking on the next stage of our journey."
About Modulaire Group
Modulaire Group is a leader in European modular services and infrastructure. We
create smart spaces for people to live, work and learn. Our business is designed
to help customers find the right space solution, no matter what their
requirements. Modulaire Group has operations in 25 countries with approximately
259,000 modular space and portable storage units and 3,400 remote accommodations
rooms. The company operates as Algeco in Europe and Scandinavia, Elliott,
Advanté and Carter in the United Kingdom, BUKO Huisvesting, BUKO Bouw & Winkels
and BUKO Bouwsystemen in The Netherlands, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New
Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.
About Procomm
Procomm Site Services Ltd was formed in 2002 in the Northeast of England. The
business grew its national coverage and now has four strategically placed depots
and a hire fleet of c. 8,000 units. The majority of the fleet comprises a highly
versatile range of modular bays and this is complemented by AV and site storage
units. Procomm has built its reputation on the quality of supply and excellent
backup service.
