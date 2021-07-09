checkAd

Modulaire Group continues to strengthen its presence in the UK with acquisition of Procomm

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
09.07.2021, 12:10  |  32   |   |   

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Modulaire Group, the leading modular space leasing
business in Europe and Asia Pacific, is pleased to announce the completion of
the acquisition of Procomm Site Services Ltd ("Procomm").Procomm is a leading
provider of portable modular accommodation in the UK with a broad range of end
markets including general construction, public sector and petro-chemical. With
four strategically placed depots across the country, its c. 8,000 strong fleet
is highly compatible with Modulaire Group's existing UK businesses. Procomm has
125 employees and an annual 2020 revenue of c.GBP19m.

The expert management team, with over 100 years of collective industry
experience and strong track record, will remain with Procomm, which will operate
alongside Elliott, Carter and Advanté, Modulaire Group's other specialist
businesses in the UK.

Procomm marks Modulaire Group's third acquisition in 2021 and the tenth
acquisition worldwide since the beginning of 2020. A targeted acquisition
strategy remains one of Modulaire Group's four strategic objectives, alongside
an efficient cost base, a focus on optimising sales and granular management of
branch level performance, and effective capital investment.

Mark Higson, Modulaire Group's Chief Executive Officer, commented:
"I am delighted to welcome Procomm into the Modulaire Group and look forward to
working with their highly experienced management team. Procomm's well-invested
and maintained fleet, alongside its diversified portfolio of attractive
end-markets will further strengthen Modulaire Group's position in the UK."

Bernie Cranny, Managing Director of Procomm, said:
"We're really excited to join Modulaire Group and become part of the leading
modular space provider in Europe. We're proud of the growth we have achieved to
date and look forward to embarking on the next stage of our journey."

About Modulaire Group

Modulaire Group is a leader in European modular services and infrastructure. We
create smart spaces for people to live, work and learn. Our business is designed
to help customers find the right space solution, no matter what their
requirements. Modulaire Group has operations in 25 countries with approximately
259,000 modular space and portable storage units and 3,400 remote accommodations
rooms. The company operates as Algeco in Europe and Scandinavia, Elliott,
Advanté and Carter in the United Kingdom, BUKO Huisvesting, BUKO Bouw & Winkels
and BUKO Bouwsystemen in The Netherlands, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New
Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.

About Procomm

Procomm Site Services Ltd was formed in 2002 in the Northeast of England. The
business grew its national coverage and now has four strategically placed depots
and a hire fleet of c. 8,000 units. The majority of the fleet comprises a highly
versatile range of modular bays and this is complemented by AV and site storage
units. Procomm has built its reputation on the quality of supply and excellent
backup service.

For further information
Investor relations:
investorrelations@modulairegroup.com
07841 563541

Contact:

Tulchan Communications
modulairegroup@tulchangroup.com
0207 353 4200

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156808/4964081
OTS: Modulaire Group



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Modulaire Group continues to strengthen its presence in the UK with acquisition of Procomm Modulaire Group, the leading modular space leasing business in Europe and Asia Pacific, is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of Procomm Site Services Ltd ("Procomm").Procomm is a leading provider of portable modular accommodation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Starinvestor Jim Rogers kritisiert US-Zentralbank
Polyester Backsheet Film Finalist for Inter Solar Award 2021
Vor der Bewährung, Kommentar von Mark Schrörs zur EZB-Strategie
EANS-Hauptversammlung: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Ergebnisse zur ...
KBA rügt Behörden für mangelnde Aufklärung im Dieselskandal bei Wohnmobilen / ...
Überlegen / Kommentar von Christiane Stein zum Buchhandel
U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol Announces Levi Strauss & Co and Their Legacy Brands as New Members
Arbeitnehmer-Mitbestimmung in DAX-Aufsichtsräten nimmt kontinuierlich ab (FOTO)
IDEO appoints Detria Williamson as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)
AV-Comparatives veröffentlicht Internet Security Real-World Protection Test Report für H1 ...
Titel
Erste Förderungstranche des GAIA-X-Wettbewerbs bewilligt - KI-Kompetenz aus Osnabrück ...
PwC-Studie: Global Business Services boomen durch Digitalisierung
PMG Presse-Monitor übernimmt Software-Entwickler X-CAGO (FOTO)
LEVC-Chef Hofmann fordert von der Automobilindustrie eine neue Mentalität, um die ...
KPS Capital Partners verkauft DexKo an Brookfield Business Partners
Starke Preisanstiege bei Baustoffen im Jahr 2021
Online-Marktplatz ManoMano ist mit 2,6 Milliarden Dollar Bewertung neues europäisches Einhorn ...
Paigo gewinnt renommierten Digital Leader Award
Ministerpräsident Armin Laschet würdigt Bau des Hüffer-Campus / Symbolischer erster ...
Lieferkettengesetz: Überprüfung von ESG-Kriterien macht automatisierte Prozesse notwendig
Titel
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...
BIG direkt gesund: Von Null auf 515.000 Versicherte in 25 Jahren / Jubiläum der 1. Direktkrankenkasse (FOTO)
European Parliament Member Isamil Ertug visits LKQ Europe's Logistics Operations in ...
Blackstone Life Sciences, Cellex Cell Professionals und Intellia Therapeutics gründen neues ...
Dental Direkt regelt Nachfolge mit HANNOVER Finanz
Erste Förderungstranche des GAIA-X-Wettbewerbs bewilligt - KI-Kompetenz aus Osnabrück ...
Cellforce Group GmbH: Joint Venture von Porsche und CUSTOMCELLS (FOTO)
Bewerbungsprozess neu gedacht: Finnischer Digital-Recruiter Jobilla löst den deutschen Fachkräftemangel (FOTO)
M3 Invests in Physicians Career Portal praktischArzt (FOTO)
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Drei Viertel der 18- bis 64-Jährigen leben von ihrer eigenen Erwerbstätigkeit / Anteil ...
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:46 Uhr
12:45 Uhr
12:43 Uhr
12:39 Uhr
12:35 Uhr
12:35 Uhr
12:35 Uhr
12:32 Uhr
12:32 Uhr
12:32 Uhr