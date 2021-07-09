Modulaire Group continues to strengthen its presence in the UK with acquisition of Procomm

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Modulaire Group, the leading modular space leasing

business in Europe and Asia Pacific, is pleased to announce the completion of

the acquisition of Procomm Site Services Ltd ("Procomm").Procomm is a leading

provider of portable modular accommodation in the UK with a broad range of end

markets including general construction, public sector and petro-chemical. With

four strategically placed depots across the country, its c. 8,000 strong fleet

is highly compatible with Modulaire Group's existing UK businesses. Procomm has

125 employees and an annual 2020 revenue of c.GBP19m.



The expert management team, with over 100 years of collective industry

experience and strong track record, will remain with Procomm, which will operate

alongside Elliott, Carter and Advanté, Modulaire Group's other specialist

businesses in the UK.





Procomm marks Modulaire Group's third acquisition in 2021 and the tenthacquisition worldwide since the beginning of 2020. A targeted acquisitionstrategy remains one of Modulaire Group's four strategic objectives, alongsidean efficient cost base, a focus on optimising sales and granular management ofbranch level performance, and effective capital investment.Mark Higson, Modulaire Group's Chief Executive Officer, commented:"I am delighted to welcome Procomm into the Modulaire Group and look forward toworking with their highly experienced management team. Procomm's well-investedand maintained fleet, alongside its diversified portfolio of attractiveend-markets will further strengthen Modulaire Group's position in the UK."Bernie Cranny, Managing Director of Procomm, said:"We're really excited to join Modulaire Group and become part of the leadingmodular space provider in Europe. We're proud of the growth we have achieved todate and look forward to embarking on the next stage of our journey."About Modulaire GroupModulaire Group is a leader in European modular services and infrastructure. Wecreate smart spaces for people to live, work and learn. Our business is designedto help customers find the right space solution, no matter what theirrequirements. Modulaire Group has operations in 25 countries with approximately259,000 modular space and portable storage units and 3,400 remote accommodationsrooms. The company operates as Algeco in Europe and Scandinavia, Elliott,Advanté and Carter in the United Kingdom, BUKO Huisvesting, BUKO Bouw & Winkelsand BUKO Bouwsystemen in The Netherlands, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in NewZealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.About ProcommProcomm Site Services Ltd was formed in 2002 in the Northeast of England. Thebusiness grew its national coverage and now has four strategically placed depotsand a hire fleet of c. 8,000 units. The majority of the fleet comprises a highlyversatile range of modular bays and this is complemented by AV and site storageunits. Procomm has built its reputation on the quality of supply and excellentbackup service.