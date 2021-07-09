Tesla Likely to Beat Q2 Consensus, but Bitcoin Risk Is Uncertain, Wells Fargo Says Autor: PLX AI | 09.07.2021, 12:05 | 12 | 0 | 0 09.07.2021, 12:05 | (PLX AI) – Tesla earnings for the second quarter are likely to beat consensus on the back of price increases, analysts at Wells Fargo said in a research note. Tesla has raised prices five times since Q1, according to reportsTesla should also have … (PLX AI) – Tesla earnings for the second quarter are likely to beat consensus on the back of price increases, analysts at Wells Fargo said in a research note. Tesla has raised prices five times since Q1, according to reportsTesla should also have … (PLX AI) – Tesla earnings for the second quarter are likely to beat consensus on the back of price increases, analysts at Wells Fargo said in a research note.

Tesla has raised prices five times since Q1, according to reports

Tesla should also have seen strong services results, helped by used vehicle residuals, Wells Fargo said

Bitcoin remains an uncertainty, as Tesla could book an impairment of as much as $104 million in the quarter depending on the cryptocurrency's value and how the automaker may choose to account for it: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo rates Tesla equal weight, with price target $590 Tesla Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



