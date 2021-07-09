checkAd

Tesla Likely to Beat Q2 Consensus, but Bitcoin Risk Is Uncertain, Wells Fargo Says

Autor: PLX AI
09.07.2021, 12:05  |  12   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Tesla earnings for the second quarter are likely to beat consensus on the back of price increases, analysts at Wells Fargo said in a research note. Tesla has raised prices five times since Q1, according to reportsTesla should also have …

  • (PLX AI) – Tesla earnings for the second quarter are likely to beat consensus on the back of price increases, analysts at Wells Fargo said in a research note.
  • Tesla has raised prices five times since Q1, according to reports
  • Tesla should also have seen strong services results, helped by used vehicle residuals, Wells Fargo said
  • Bitcoin remains an uncertainty, as Tesla could book an impairment of as much as $104 million in the quarter depending on the cryptocurrency's value and how the automaker may choose to account for it: Wells Fargo
  • Wells Fargo rates Tesla equal weight, with price target $590
Tesla Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tesla Likely to Beat Q2 Consensus, but Bitcoin Risk Is Uncertain, Wells Fargo Says (PLX AI) – Tesla earnings for the second quarter are likely to beat consensus on the back of price increases, analysts at Wells Fargo said in a research note. Tesla has raised prices five times since Q1, according to reportsTesla should also have …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kongsberg Gruppen Gets NOK 8.2 Billion Submarine Contracts for Germany & Norway
Kuehne+Nagel Buys Norwegian Perishables Freight Forwarder Salmosped
Colruyt Increases Online Pharmacy Newpharma Stake to 61%
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million
Protector Forsikring Q2 Net Income NOK 267.3 Million
Hoist Finance Q2 Pretax Profit SEK 50 Million After Tax Risk Provision
Maersk Drilling Gets Contract Extension from Equinor for USD 10.5 Million
Sydbank Raises Net Income Outlook to DKK 1,150-1,350 Million, Reverses Impairment Charges
Vitrolife Q2 Revenue SEK 382 Million
Recordati Starts Process to Strengthen Corporate Governance
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Hexagon Buys Infor's EAM Business for USD 2.75 Billion in Cash & Shares
Deutsche Bank Revenues Are Past Peak, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Underperform
Siemens Healthineers Has 15% Upside with Strong Q3 Coming, BofA Says
Siemens Gamesa Gets 301 MW Wind Turbine Order in India
Sartorius Raises FY Revenue Growth Outlook to 45% from 35% Previously
Orsted Bids to Develop 760 MW Offshore Wind Project in Maryland
Novozymes Bioenergy Business Threatened by Electric Cars, Bank of America Says
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Hexagon Buys Infor's EAM Business for USD 2.75 Billion in Cash & Shares
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Hexagon Buys Infor's EAM Business for USD 2.75 Billion in Cash & Shares
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:55 Uhr
10:07 Uhr
08:10 Uhr
07:52 Uhr
Aktien: Tesla hängt am Todeskreuz
Dennis Austinat | Kommentare
06:00 Uhr
00:16 Uhr
08.07.21
08.07.21
08.07.21
08.07.21