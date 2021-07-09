checkAd

EasyEuro launches its digital wallet 'OuiTrust,' targeting European SMEs and Freelancers

LONDON, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EasyEuro announced today the launch of its digital Wallet, called OuiTrust. OuiTrust aims to serve millions of European SMEs, traders and freelancers bringing them new levels of payment efficiency to global trade.

The EU is one of the world's largest trading block, and SMEs are the backbone of the trade-driven EU economy, accounting for 99.8% of numbers of enterprises.

However, SMEs are largely underserved by traditional banking services since they are not a priority for them and are saddled with products and services that often vastly fall short of customer expectations. The areas of payment, money transfer and currency exchange still remain time-consuming, leaving the customer demand for digital mobility, cheap and fast banking services unmet.

OuiTrust empowers SMEs with a complete new set of banking services, including collection, payment, low-cost currency exchange, customized card issuing. It provides users with a multi-currency account to send and receive payments in the currency of their choice (support more than 30 currencies and local settlement in 20 currencies).

It also supports SEPA, SEPA INSTANT, Faster Payments and SWIFT. Customers can apply for a MasterCard linked with their OuiTrust wallet that can be used worldwide. The OuiTrust digital wallet supports most major payment acquiring methods such as Visa, MasterCard, WeChat Pay, Alipay and UnionPay and allows customers to benefit from quick and simple remittance and favorable exchange rates which can be locked in during the trading process to avoid any currency fluctuations.

These features aiming at covering every SME merchants' transaction needs allowing SMEs to spend more time on running their businesses by making transactions easier and cheaper. 

Under the COVID-19 pandemic, the global economy has accelerated its pace for digitization, and contactless financial services. OuiTrust has acquired over 50,000 customers during the year and has grown it's transaction volumes in 2020 by multiple folds compare to that of 2019.

OuiTrust's team is led by Dr. Ryan Li and comprised of a group of highly experienced industry veterans formerly worked at BNP, HSBC, RBS and Weston Union. The technology team is led by the ex-Chief Architect of Huawei Mobile Money, who was responsible for deployment of M-Pesa, bKash, TCash, etc.

OuiTrust operates under Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license authorized by the UK FCA and is granted a conditional EMI license in 2020 by l'Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution (ACPR), Banque de France.

www.ouitrust.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1560791/OuiTrust_Logo.jpg

Contact:
 sales@ouitrust.com 
+33 9 86 87 85 80




