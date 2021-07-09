checkAd

China reaffirms commitment to opening up and mutual benefit

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.07.2021, 12:27  |  31   |   |   

BEIJING, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from Beijing Review:

A ceremony marking the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China takes place in Beijing on July 1 (CHINA PICTORIAL)

Safeguarding world peace. Contributing to global development. Preserving international order.  

Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, characterized China's international engagement with these catchphrases at a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the Party's founding in Beijing on July 1.  

"The Party cares about the future of humanity, and wishes to move forward in tandem with all progressive forces around the world," Xi, also Chinese President and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, said.  

While it does not bear aggressive traits, the Chinese nation will never allow any foreign force to "bully, oppress, or subjugate" it, Xi added.  

In the context of a changing international landscape, it is relevant that the CPC sends a clear message. Indeed, it has reason to be confident and articulate. The Party has come a long way from a small group of revolutionaries to the world's largest political party delivering prosperity to the most populous nation.  

A highlight of Xi's speech was the announcement that China has built a moderately prosperous society in all respects. 

China has been the world's second largest economy since 2010 and its per-capita GDP crossed the $10,000 benchmark in 2019. In 2020, it ended absolute poverty with a targeted approach to poverty alleviation.

Moderate prosperity, or xiaokang, is rooted in traditional Chinese culture. It is viewed as a threshold accomplishment necessary for the long-term project of creating datong, or a great unity of peace and harmony, Josef Gregory Mahoney, a professor of politics at East China Normal University in Shanghai, said. 

In addition to a well-developed and comprehensive system of social welfare, Confucius depicted the datong society as one with a deeply socialistic ethos, where the infirm and elderly are provided for, where people take care of all children as though they were their own, where doors and gates can remain unlocked, Mahoney said.  

Many of the developments seen since China adopted the reform and opening-up policy in 1978 and especially more recently align closely with some of Confucius' core concepts, he said. These include tremendous efforts to eliminate corruption, advance the rule of law, develop the green economy and address pollution.

