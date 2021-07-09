checkAd

Press release Half-Yearly Achievement Report on Kering Share Quotations Liquidity Mandate and Signing of a Contract Amendment Changing the Resources Allocated to the Liquidity Account

PRESS RELEASE

 
July 9, 2021

 

HALF-YEARLY ACHIEVEMENT REPORT ON KERING SHARE
QUOTATIONS LIQUIDITY MANDATE AND SIGNING OF A CONTRACT AMENDMENT CHANGING THE RESOURCES ALLOCATED TO THE LIQUIDITY ACCOUNT

Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Kering to Rothschild Martin Maurel on February 13, 2019, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2021:
•        0 Share
•        €50,212,359.00
  
As a reminder, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2020:
•        0 Share
•        €50,187,988.00

In addition, Kering and Rothschild Martin Maurel signed an amendment to the liquidity contract that came into effect on July 1st, 2021. This amendment provides a reduction of €25 million in the resources allocated to the liquidity account. Therefore, on July 1st, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
•        0 Share
•        €25,000,000.00

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2020, Kering had over 38,000 employees and revenue of €13.1 billion.

Contacts

Press
Emilie Gargatte                        +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20                emilie.gargatte@kering.com
Marie de Montreynaud               +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53                marie.demontreynaud@kering.com 

Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet                         +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49              claire.roblet@kering.com
Julien Brosillon                      +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30              julien.brosillon@kering.com

